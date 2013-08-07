Jennifer Aniston's 11 Best Magazine Covers of All Time

Jennifer Aniston has seen her fair share of major magazine covers, including a recent appearance on the September 2013 issue of Glamour.
The We're the Millers star—her new comedy opens in theaters today—knows how to bring it for cover pictorials, with some iconic issues to prove it!
Our favorites include a sexy bottom-baring pictorial for Rolling Stone in 1997, with Aniston showing off her shapely rear and classic "Rachel" haircut. Another amazing cover from the funny lady was Funny Girl-inspired: Jennifer's September 2010 appearance on Harper's Bazaar saw the actress in distinct Barbra Streisand garb.
Some of the star's most iconic covers were also her most, er, unclothed—Jennifer appeared on the September 2005 issue of Vanity Fair in a crisp white button down and little else. It's also the first interview where she opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, telling the magazine: "Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I've thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I'm also doing really well."
That wasn't the actress's only cover in scant amounts of menswear. Talk about a way to ring in the New Year: Aniston's tie-only GQ cover debuted for the January 2009 set the tone for her year, which included a fling with John Mayer (he was her date to the Oscars) and turning 40 (while still looking incredibly hot).
Unclothed covers aside, this blond babe knows how to stand out on the red carpet. Some of our favorite Aniston looks include a low-cut black Burberry suit worn to the Los Angeles He's Just Not That Into You premiere in 2009, as well as a nude Grecian-inspired Donna Karan gown that the actress wore to the The Bounty Hunter's NYC premiere the following year.
The actress has recently been making the press rounds to promote We're the Millers, which also stars Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts. Aniston attended the New York City premiere last week in a slim-fitting Burberry midi-dress and Casadei sandals, looking happy as she flashed her engagement ring (fiancé is actor Justin Theroux) on the red carpet.
