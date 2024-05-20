Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple in Plunging Naked Dress at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Bella Hadid's 20-Step Morning Wellness Routine

Bella Hadid isn't afraid to go au naturel.

After all, that's exactly what she did while attending the May 20 premiere of The Apprentice during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. For the event, Bella pulled out all of the style stops, freeing the nipple in a naked dress from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2024 show.

And while the NSFW design left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material, it also packed a punch with its plunging halter neckline and curve-hugging knotted bodice.

The supermodel accessorized the latte-colored mididress with brown peep-toe heels and diamond-adorned drop earrings from Chopard.

And no detail went unnoticed, as Bella opted for an old-Hollywood vibe in the beauty department. She wore soft glam makeup and loose pin-up curls with a deep side part.

As of late, the 27-year-old has been playing up Earthy tones inspired by nature to coincide with the launch of her new fragrance, Orebella.