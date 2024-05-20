Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple in Plunging Naked Dress at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid isn't afraid to go au naturel.
After all, that's exactly what she did while attending the May 20 premiere of The Apprentice during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. For the event, Bella pulled out all of the style stops, freeing the nipple in a naked dress from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2024 show.
And while the NSFW design left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material, it also packed a punch with its plunging halter neckline and curve-hugging knotted bodice.
The supermodel accessorized the latte-colored mididress with brown peep-toe heels and diamond-adorned drop earrings from Chopard.
And no detail went unnoticed, as Bella opted for an old-Hollywood vibe in the beauty department. She wore soft glam makeup and loose pin-up curls with a deep side part.
As of late, the 27-year-old has been playing up Earthy tones inspired by nature to coincide with the launch of her new fragrance, Orebella.
In fact, tapping into this beauty venture has made her want to step away from the fashion industry.
"After 10 years of modeling," Bella told Allure in an interview published April 30, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."
Her passion for perfumery is where she wants to prioritize her time and energy.
"Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait," she explained. "I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room. My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the '70s—woody, tobacco-smelling scents."
For the fragrance mogul, Orebella isn't just another celebrity beauty line.
"It was something I was already extremely passionate about," she noted, "and I didn't want to keep it for myself anymore."
It's clear Bella has a great scents of style, but she's not the only star to wow at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Keep reading to all of the fabulous looks to hit the red carpet.