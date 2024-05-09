Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller Breaks Silence on Greg Grippo Breakup

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise’s Kat and John Henry Break Up

Victoria Fuller is still processing her split from Greg Grippo.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum broke her silence about the breakup from the fellow Bachelor Nation star two weeks after he revealed they had ended their relationship.

"Not really sure where to start here but I haven't felt up to talking ab my break up to put it bluntly," Victoria wrote on her Instagram Stories May 9. "Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private. We are all going through something so just a reminder to be kind. Everyone handles breakups differently, I'm choosing to process mine in peace."

She continued, "I wish him nothing but the best and can't wait to see where life takes us."

Greg—who competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021—and Victoria announced they were in a relationship on the season eight finale of Bachelor in Paradise in November 2022. Prior to confirming their romance, Victoria ended a brief engagement with costar Johnny DePhillipo.