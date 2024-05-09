Andy Cohen Addresses John Mayer Dating Rumors

Watch : Andy Cohen Was "Butthurt" at the Way His John Mayer Comments Were Spun

Andy Cohen isn't seeing John Mayer in a new light.

The Watch What Happens Live host firmly shut down romance rumors about him and the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer, instead sharing insight into their close bond. and set the record straight again.

"I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me," Andy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 8. "But because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in. They assume we're sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."

This isn't the first time Andy has had to reiterate that their friendship is platonic, either. He previously emphasized they pair have never had a sexual relationship but gushed about his pal on The Howard Stern Show last year, "I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other."

It's no surprise that the pair are so affectionate, though, as the Bravo host noted, and it's how John interacts with his friends.