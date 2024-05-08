NewsPhotosVideosMet GalaKardashiansE! InsiderShop

Hilary Duff Snuggles With Baby Girl Townes in Sweet Photo

After Hilary Duff announced she and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third baby girl, Townes, the Lizzie McGuire star she shared a candid look at their little one.

Watch: Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4!

For Hilary Duff, life as a mom of four is what dreams are made of.

That's because the Lizzie McGuire star and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third daughter Townes Meadow Bair, and her fourth baby, on May 3. And Hilary is already giving fans an inside look at life with her newborn.

The 36-year-old shared an adorable selfie to her Instagram Stories showing her cuddling Townes, who was sleeping peacefully on her chest in a green mermaid onesie. Hilary captioned the May 7 photo, "Townsie gahhh."

Earlier that same day, the How I Met Your Father alum—who shares kids Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew as well as son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie—announced Townes' arrival, alongside photos from her home birth.

"Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks," Hilary wrote on Instagram. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

Hilary, who confirmed her pregnancy in her family's Christmas card, has often talked about her approach to parenthood, and how lucky she feels to raise her kids with Matthew.

Instagram/Hilary Duff

"I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves," she told Shape in last June. "I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better."

And even with a house full of little ones, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I love the pressure of being like, 'How the f--k are we going to make it through this day?'" she added. "And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don't know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we've had to do today.'"

To see more from Hilary and Matthew's sweet love story, keep reading.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Red Carpet Official

Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. 

Instagram

A Brief Breakup

Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules. 

Instagram

Rekindling the Romance

By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Instagram
Mom & Dad

By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018. 

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Yes!

Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him

Instagram
Just Married!

Duff and Koma said "I do" in Dec. 2019, surrounded by their loved ones! 

Instagram
12 Months Later

When celebrating his one year wedding anniversary to Hilary, Matthew wrote a thoughtful post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for all that she's done during the pandemic. "I'm so in awe of your badassery," he gushed in part. 

Instagram
Growing Family

Hilary and Matthew went on to welcome daughter Mae James Bair in March 2021.

