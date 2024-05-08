Hilary Duff Snuggles With Baby Girl Townes in Sweet Photo

Watch : Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4!

For Hilary Duff, life as a mom of four is what dreams are made of.

That's because the Lizzie McGuire star and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third daughter Townes Meadow Bair, and her fourth baby, on May 3. And Hilary is already giving fans an inside look at life with her newborn.

The 36-year-old shared an adorable selfie to her Instagram Stories showing her cuddling Townes, who was sleeping peacefully on her chest in a green mermaid onesie. Hilary captioned the May 7 photo, "Townsie gahhh."

Earlier that same day, the How I Met Your Father alum—who shares kids Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew as well as son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie—announced Townes' arrival, alongside photos from her home birth.

"Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks," Hilary wrote on Instagram. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."