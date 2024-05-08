Hilary Duff Snuggles With Baby Girl Townes in Sweet Photo

For Hilary Duff, life as a mom of four is what dreams are made of.
That's because the Lizzie McGuire star and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third daughter Townes Meadow Bair, and her fourth baby, on May 3. And Hilary is already giving fans an inside look at life with her newborn.
The 36-year-old shared an adorable selfie to her Instagram Stories showing her cuddling Townes, who was sleeping peacefully on her chest in a green mermaid onesie. Hilary captioned the May 7 photo, "Townsie gahhh."
Earlier that same day, the How I Met Your Father alum—who shares kids Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew as well as son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie—announced Townes' arrival, alongside photos from her home birth.
"Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks," Hilary wrote on Instagram. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."
Hilary, who confirmed her pregnancy in her family's Christmas card, has often talked about her approach to parenthood, and how lucky she feels to raise her kids with Matthew.
"I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves," she told Shape in last June. "I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better."
And even with a house full of little ones, she wouldn't have it any other way.
"I love the pressure of being like, 'How the f--k are we going to make it through this day?'" she added. "And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don't know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we've had to do today.'"
To see more from Hilary and Matthew's sweet love story, keep reading.