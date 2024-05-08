Tom Sandoval Addresses “Dramatic” Comments Made About Ariana Madix During VPR Finale

Watch : ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Is Pausing Production

Tom Sandoval is pumping the brakes.

Following the season 11 finale of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star clarified his comments that estranged ex Ariana Madix doesn't actually like the rest of the cast.

"I was being a little over the top," Sandoval admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen May 7. "But at times, I felt like over the years, I was the only one who was showing up for both of us a lot of times. So I felt like if these people are important to you, you'll show up. So that's what I meant, but I was being a little dramatic."

When the VPR crew traveled to San Francisco for a party, Madix continued to steer clear of Sandoval—a boundary she created following the former couple's explosive breakup. While Katie Maloney continued to stand by the Chicago star's decisions, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay had a harder time. When Sandoval tried to speak to Madix after Shay's performance, she immediately walked away, leading the Tom-Tom co-owner to lash out as she left with boyfriend, Daniel Wai.