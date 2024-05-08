Tom Sandoval Addresses “Dramatic” Comments Made About Ariana Madix During VPR Finale

Tom Sandoval is pumping the brakes.
Following the season 11 finale of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star clarified his comments that estranged ex Ariana Madix doesn't actually like the rest of the cast.
"I was being a little over the top," Sandoval admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen May 7. "But at times, I felt like over the years, I was the only one who was showing up for both of us a lot of times. So I felt like if these people are important to you, you'll show up. So that's what I meant, but I was being a little dramatic."
When the VPR crew traveled to San Francisco for a party, Madix continued to steer clear of Sandoval—a boundary she created following the former couple's explosive breakup. While Katie Maloney continued to stand by the Chicago star's decisions, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay had a harder time. When Sandoval tried to speak to Madix after Shay's performance, she immediately walked away, leading the Tom-Tom co-owner to lash out as she left with boyfriend, Daniel Wai.
"Ariana—she doesn't f--k with you guys," Sandoval shouted to the group. "On the real, she f--king talked s--t about all of you f--kers. She doesn't show up for your s--t. She's not going to come to your f--king thing. I'm going to come! When push comes to shove, I'm f--king there, dude."
But Madix made it clear she wasn't interested in absolving her ex of his past actions, which led to the blowout. "Whatever Tom is trying to get from me, it's not for me," she explained in a confessional. "It's for him. I am the final boss in his video game of redemption, and because he can't get to the final boss, he's f--king pissed."
The 38-year-old is more interested in protecting her peace rather than escalating the situation with Sandoval.
"We live these difficult parts of our lives on camera, but if it's something that really mattered to you, you would do it anyway," she reflected. "He's never tried to talk to me off-camera. He could've written me something in a f--king letter and left it on the kitchen counter, and I could've read it at my leisure. But if you would only do it on camera, to me, you just showed your true colors."
As you wait for the emotional May 14 reunion, read on to see where the VPR couples stand.
