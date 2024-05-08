How Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon's 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformed More Than His Physique

Watch : Spider-Man: Jacob Batalon REACTS to Wild Hobgoblin Theory

If Jacob Batalon could pick his own superpower, he'd have the ability to teleport.

But in real life, the actor who played Peter Parker's brilliant but non-Avenging best friend Ned Leeds in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films knows that you've got to put in the work to get to where you need to go.

Though before achieving the dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation he revealed toward the end of 2020, Batalon admittedly wasn't always up for putting in that effort.

"I've learned that I'm definitely able to commit," the 27-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, reflecting on how his mentality changed along with his physique. "That was something that hindered me before with my weight and with work. I feel like it's easy to be on set all day, snack and just pass out in your trailer for a few hours. I've really had to control that side of me and be professional and on point with my health, because health is wealth."