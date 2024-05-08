How Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon's 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformed More Than His Physique

If Jacob Batalon could pick his own superpower, he'd have the ability to teleport.
But in real life, the actor who played Peter Parker's brilliant but non-Avenging best friend Ned Leeds in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films knows that you've got to put in the work to get to where you need to go.
Though before achieving the dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation he revealed toward the end of 2020, Batalon admittedly wasn't always up for putting in that effort.
"I've learned that I'm definitely able to commit," the 27-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, reflecting on how his mentality changed along with his physique. "That was something that hindered me before with my weight and with work. I feel like it's easy to be on set all day, snack and just pass out in your trailer for a few hours. I've really had to control that side of me and be professional and on point with my health, because health is wealth."
Starring in and executive-producing the Syfy series Reginald the Vampire, returning for a second season May 8, has also helped him become more disciplined.
Calling the experience "challenging but rewarding," Batalon explained, "You put a lot of responsibility on yourself when you're leading a show. The level of preparedness that I needed to have, I had to learn how to gain that."
Now, he quipped, "I'm this robot that's spouting out a bunch of words in a bunch of minutes."
As in, he's getting used to being The Guy, after audiences got to know him from playing the devoted pal next to The Guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Playing Ned in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming was Batalon's first job. Born and raised in Hawaii, the Filipino-American teen was staying with cousins in Connecticut who, more confident than he was, helped him shoot and send in his audition tape.
Batalon thought it would be "another throw-away tape that I've done a million times for a bunch of different people," he recalled. "If it wasn't for their belief I don't think I would have believed in myself enough to want to try."
Holland was mostly unknown before his debut as Peter/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, so the costars were in similar boats as far as being in career-launching surroundings. And Batalon considers Holland to be family after spending all that time together, going through the "crazy process" of shooting and promoting three Spider-Men and two Avengers movies over the course of six years.
Now, he's back on the big screen in the horror movie Tarot—hey, kids, you do not mess with a long-dead vengeful astrologer's cursed tarot deck—and providing comic relief as Paxton, "a stubborn non-believer turned true fanatic."
For the record, Batalon has had a tarot reading in real life, but being "very afraid of the spiritual realm," he's not one to try to knock down any walls between this world and the next.
But he is looking forward to the future, and he wouldn't be as ready to tackle come what may if not for the changes he started making several years ago.
"I was very lucky in the pandemic to have the time and space to work on myself," he said. "I had to put myself in a specific mindset and be stricter and more on a schedule. I think that's helped me not only with my health, but in my life as well. It's put a lot of things in perspective for me."
By the time he showed up to shoot the COVID-delayed Spider-Man: No Way Home in October 2020, he had shed 100 pounds.
Batalon credited workouts six days a week with his trainer over FaceTime, a protein-and-veggie-centric meal plan—"the very normal prototypical diet"—and portion control for his eventual transformation.
The exercise portion of the program mapped out by his trainer "was so regimented," Batalon described, explaining how he'd do legs one day, then chest-shoulders-triceps, arms and back, full body, abs, then cardio. And on the seventh day... yes, he'd rest.
"I wish there was a short-cut, honestly," he said, "but it was definitely the consistency that helped me." And before long, working out became "almost like a drug, you can't not do it every day."
Batalon brought his revamped approach to health with him on Reginald the Vampire, in which he stars as the accidental titular hero who one day is minding his business at The Slushy Shack and the next is among the ranks of the undead.
Spending five months on set with costars including Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles and Christin Park provided another bonding experience for Batalon, albeit one with plenty of biting humor.
"We had a lot of inside jokes," he noted. And for anyone who teases him, "I'm just saying, if you're going to dish it out, I hope you're ready to take it, because I will also be talking some crazy smack."
Batalon was recently added to the cast of the upcoming thriller Novocaine with Jack Quaid. But as for what he'd like to do after that, "I don't have a goal, per se," he said. "I'm just in search of longevity with my career, and my life. I want to do anything that's artistic and creative—and a fun time."
Tarot is in theaters now. Season two of Reginald the Vampire premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.
