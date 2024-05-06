Vanderpump Rules Reunion Teases Most Emotional Cast Moment Yet—Yes, Really

Watch : 'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Promises Reunion Twist Is "So Uncomfortable" But "Genius"

Where there was screaming, now there are tears.

As seen in an emotional May 6 preview, the three-part Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will look different this year: The cast—including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and more—did not see the last part of the season's final episode until they were sitting onstage at the reunion together.

"You've all been through such an interesting, shared experience for over a decade," Andy Cohen says to the cast in the clip, "that we wanted you all to watch this ending together and get your real-time reactions."

And though they don't reveal the contents of the scene — Kent and Schwartz appear confused, while Sandoval shakes his head and Madix mouths the words, "What the f--k?"

But it's between the latter two, whose explosive breakup was the focus of much of season, where emotions seem to take over.

When Cohen asks Madix for her reaction to the footage, she says, "It hurts my feelings a lot, it really does."

And when Sandoval says, "You know me well enough to know that this is not acting," Madix says to him, "I don't."