Vanderpump Rules Reunion Teases Most Emotional Cast Moment Yet—Yes, Really

Where there was screaming, now there are tears.
As seen in an emotional May 6 preview, the three-part Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will look different this year: The cast—including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and more—did not see the last part of the season's final episode until they were sitting onstage at the reunion together.
"You've all been through such an interesting, shared experience for over a decade," Andy Cohen says to the cast in the clip, "that we wanted you all to watch this ending together and get your real-time reactions."
And though they don't reveal the contents of the scene
—Kent and Schwartz appear confused, while Sandoval shakes his head and Madix mouths the words, "What the f--k?"
But it's between the latter two, whose explosive breakup was the focus of much of season, where emotions seem to take over.
When Cohen asks Madix for her reaction to the footage, she says, "It hurts my feelings a lot, it really does."
And when Sandoval says, "You know me well enough to know that this is not acting," Madix says to him, "I don't."
Through tears he insists "You knew me, Ariana," but she fires back: "I just want you away from me. I just want you gone."
The screen then cuts to seven hours earlier, with the cast preparing to gather together. As Schwartz notes, "I'm having PTSD flashbacks."
But the aftermath of Scandoval isn't the only drama. The teaser also alludes to a seemingly friendship-ending showdown between Kent and Madix.
At one point, Kent puts her fists up in fighting stance while Madix looks entirely unimpressed.
Plus, expect confrontations between Katie Maloney and Jo Wenberg over Wenberg's relationship with Schwartz, as well as Sandoval versus James Kennedy and Scheana Shay, with Shay telling Tom, "You should've walked out the f--king door."
All before Lisa Vanderpump adds, forebodingly, "Sometimes it's okay to walk away."
Until the reunion begins on May 14, keep reading to catch up on everything VPR.