Why Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Is Seeking Spousal Support in Rachel Lindsay Divorce

Watch : Rachel Lindsay's Husband Speaks Out After Filing For Divorce

A few thorny hurdles have emerged in Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay's divorce proceedings.

Four months after the chiropractor filed paperwork to end his four-year marriage to the Bachelorette alum, he's seeking spousal support and money for his legal fees.

"Rachel and I are cohabiting in our Family Residence, but neither of us wants to continue to live together," Bryan stated in court documents filed in Los Angeles May 1 and obtained by E! News. "Our current living situation is very awkward and strained."

As the 44-year-old noted, he and Rachel don't typically talk to each other and try to avoid each other in the home.

"I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible," Bryan continued, "but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time. I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel's career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel's income and success as a media personality skyrocketed."

"I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant," Bryan explained in his filing, "while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses."