Why Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Is Seeking Spousal Support in Rachel Lindsay Divorce

A few thorny hurdles have emerged in Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay's divorce proceedings.
Four months after the chiropractor filed paperwork to end his four-year marriage to the Bachelorette alum, he's seeking spousal support and money for his legal fees.
"Rachel and I are cohabiting in our Family Residence, but neither of us wants to continue to live together," Bryan stated in court documents filed in Los Angeles May 1 and obtained by E! News. "Our current living situation is very awkward and strained."
As the 44-year-old noted, he and Rachel don't typically talk to each other and try to avoid each other in the home.
"I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible," Bryan continued, "but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time. I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel's career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel's income and success as a media personality skyrocketed."
"I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant," Bryan explained in his filing, "while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses."
According to the docs, one of the contested issues in their divorce case is that Rachel says their house is her sole and separate property, while Bryan believes the majority of their down payment on the residence came from "community property earned during our marriage."
As a result, he's seeking $50,000 in attorney's fees and $25,000 in forensic accountant's fees "to compete with Rachel's litigation team and secure my entitlement to one-half (1/2) of our community property."
E! News has reached out to both parties for comment and has not heard back.
Bryan, who got engaged to Rachel during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, filed for divorce in January after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.
"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram message. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far."
Though, as Bryan announced, he and Rachel made the "difficult decision" to "part ways and start anew."
And while Rachel herself has not publicly addressed the details of their divorce, she has thanked her supporters during this difficult chapter.
"You just never know how great your circle," she said on the Jan. 5 episode of her Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, "is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."
