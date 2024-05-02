RHONJ Stars Face Off Like Never Before in Shocking Season 14 Teaser

Watch : Why Danielle Jonas Turned Down RHONJ Offer

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not the only ones feuding on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

A new May 2 teaser shows Teresa and Rachel Fuda in an explosive argument, with the latter demanding Teresa keep her husband John Fuda's name out of her mouth—along with an unsavory reference to a hot dog. The sitdown, which fellow cast member Dolores Catania deemed "horrible," appeared chaotic, with Melissa calling someone offscreen "white trash," while Danielle Cabral is shown yelling, "Sick animal!"

"This season has everyone wondering one thing," reads the teaser's tagline. "'How did it come to this?'"

The sneak peek follows a season 14 trailer released in March, which showed a brief confrontation between John and Teresa as the Fudas exited a gathering. "You're the poster child for mortgage fraud" he told her, , referencing Teresa's 11 months in prison for fraud in 2015, adding, "When I need money laundered, I'll call ya!"