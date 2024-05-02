RHONJ Stars Face Off Like Never Before in Shocking Season 14 Teaser

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not the only ones feuding on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
A new May 2 teaser shows Teresa and Rachel Fuda in an explosive argument, with the latter demanding Teresa keep her husband John Fuda's name out of her mouth—along with an unsavory reference to a hot dog. The sitdown, which fellow cast member Dolores Catania deemed "horrible," appeared chaotic, with Melissa calling someone offscreen "white trash," while Danielle Cabral is shown yelling, "Sick animal!"
"This season has everyone wondering one thing," reads the teaser's tagline. "'How did it come to this?'"
The sneak peek follows a season 14 trailer released in March, which showed a brief confrontation between John and Teresa as the Fudas exited a gathering. "You're the poster child for mortgage fraud" he told her, , referencing Teresa's 11 months in prison for fraud in 2015, adding, "When I need money laundered, I'll call ya!"
Rachel had alluded to a feud with Teresa in April when she posted a cropped version of the first official RHONJ season 14 cast photo to omit her costar. Melissa commented with skull and crossbones and checkmark emojis. She also shared the full version of the pic, along with the caption, "A House Divided. #RHONJ MAY 5th. #becarefulwhatyouwishfor."
Amid the years-long Giudice-Gorga family feud, the Fudas had ended up on Team Melissa at the end of season 13. They were among several others accusing Teresa's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas of hiring a private investigator to dig up dirt on the cast, which he denied.
The new season of RHONJ also features returning stars Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.
Melissa recently shared her thoughts about the upcoming 14th installment of the Bravo reality show with E! News. "It's such a different season and it's refreshing, especially for me," she said. "I just feel there's like a weight lifted off my shoulders not to have that family drama be the center of it all."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
