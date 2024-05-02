Andy Cohen Shares Insight Into Why Vanderpump Rules Is Pausing Production

Watch : ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Is Pausing Production

It will still be Vanderpump Rules' time—and the best days of their lives—at the end of the summer.

After it was confirmed that the reality series would be taking a hiatus from filming season 12 until the fall of 2024, Bravo host Andy Cohen—though he clarified he doesn't produce the series—shared why he thinks it's for the best.

"We used to do this all the time with the Housewives," he said during the May 1 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "We would say, 'You know what? Let's put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.' And they will have lived life. Things will be different."

He also noted that the break could be beneficial for the cast as well—especially Ariana Madix, who can be seen grappling with the aftermath of her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in the currently airing season 11.

"People do forget—especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on," Andy continued, "people forget that we picked up cameras three months after she found out about that affair, so that's why she's still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that."