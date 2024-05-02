Andy Cohen Shares Insight Into Why Vanderpump Rules Is Pausing Production

Andy Cohen addressed the decision of Vanderpump Rules not filming over the summer—and why he thinks it's a good idea.

Watch: ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Is Pausing Production

It will still be Vanderpump Rules' time—and the best days of their lives—at the end of the summer. 

After it was confirmed that the reality series would be taking a hiatus from filming season 12 until the fall of 2024, Bravo host Andy Cohen—though he clarified he doesn't produce the series—shared why he thinks it's for the best. 

"We used to do this all the time with the Housewives," he said during the May 1 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "We would say, 'You know what? Let's put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.' And they will have lived life. Things will be different."

He also noted that the break could be beneficial for the cast as well—especially Ariana Madix, who can be seen grappling with the aftermath of her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in the currently airing season 11.

"People do forget—especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on," Andy continued, "people forget that we picked up cameras three months after she found out about that affair, so that's why she's still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that."

He concluded, "Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there's stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop. So I think it's a very good idea."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

The season 11 finale is just around the corner, and with it comes the subsequent reunion episode—for which there are already rumors of a showdown between Ariana and Lala Kent, who has spent much of the season empathizing with Tom in the wake of Scandoval. 

During an April 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana addressed those rumors about the tense reunion, sharing, "I will tease that I did not eviscerate anyone whatsoever. Felt like a real heavy day."

For her part, Lala also teased that the reunion will be one you can't miss. 

"I think you're getting a brand new Lala," she told E! News April 3, adding, "They've done something they've never done before and it was genius and so uncomfortable, and just thinking about it my heart is pounding."

And we wait for season 11 to come to a close, see where everyone on the cast stands now in their personal lives.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Stassi Schroeder

Much of Vanderpump Rules' first season, which debuted 2013, focused on the drama surrounding Jax cheating on Stassi in Las Vegas. And after he hooked up with co-star Kristen Doute on season two, the couple broke up for good.

Instagram/@stassischroeder
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The VPR alum began dating the casting executive in 2017 while she was still on the show. After she was fired from the series in 2020, Stassi and Beau legally tied the knot in September of that year during the COVID-19 pandemic before welcoming daughter Hartford in January 2021.

The two later held a formal wedding in Italy in May 2022 and are welcomed their second child, son Messer, in 2023.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany met in 2015 following his breakup from Stassi. After surviving a cheating scandal involving Jax and their former co-star Faith Stowers, he and Brittany got married at a castle in her native Kentucky in 2019. Their wedding special aired on Bravo shortly after.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their first child—son Cruz—in April 2021 a year after they walked away from the show.

Sadly, they announced in February 2024 that they had separated and Brittany had moved out of their house. Their marriage drama is currently playing out on their Bravo spinoff The Valley.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Following his breakup from Kristen Doute, Tom and Ariana began dating when she joined the show during filming season three in 2013. The duo proved to be one of VPR's most dependable couples for nine years as they bought a house, adopted dogs and even wrote a cocktail book together.

Because of their stability, fans were shocked when the TomTom co-owner's seven-month affair with their co-star came to light in March 2023, leading to his and Ariana's breakup.

Since the cheating scandal, Tom has credited a lack of intimacy as one of the reasons they drifted away. He also claimed they were separated when news of his cheating went public, though he revealed he and Raquel first kissed in August 2022 long before Ariana found out.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

One month after Ariana broke up with Tom for cheating on her with Raquel, the reality star moved on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. The two were spotted making out and getting cozy in April 2023 at weekend one of Coachella.

Instagram/@scheana
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies

Following her divorce from ex Mike Shay in 2017, Scheana met Brock two years later with friends in San Diego and it was love at first sight. The couple welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021 before tying the knot.

Scheana and Brock's August 2022 Cancún wedding aired during VPR season 10, but she actually revealed on the show's April 2023 episode that they secretly got married (legally) one year prior to the destination ceremony.

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

The longtime lovers got married in August 2016 after six years of dating. However, their tumultuous relationship played out on the Bravo series and after years of tension and fighting, Katie had had enough. The duo was together for 12 years in total before Katie decided to divorce the TomTom co-owner in March 2022.

While they initially remained friendly exes, Tom's makeout with Raquel in August 2022 ruined any chances of amicability between the two. During season 10 of VPR, Katie introduced a new love interest, 26-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin, though the two are no longer dating.

Tom is also currently single.

Instagram / James Kennedy
James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss

James and Raquel dated for five years—and even got engaged—before breaking up in November 2021. The former beauty queen later credited his anger issues as one of the reasons for their split.

During VPR's season nine reunion, which aired in January 2022, James and Raquel revealed they had barely had sex in the two years leading up to their breakup.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

James briefly date Kristen after joining the show during season 3, but the two broke up in 2015.

Just two months after his split from Raquel, James was spotted with a new lady, Ally Lewber, in January 2022 and they made their first official red carpet appearance together the next month.

Ally made her Vanderpump Rules debut on the premiere of season 10. She and James are still going strong, though she has voiced concerns about his drinking habits.

 

Bravo / Getty Images
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

The Bravo star and movie producer called off their engagement in October 2021 after three years together. Before breaking up, they welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021. Lala later credited their split in part to Randall's alleged cheating, though he's denied having affairs.

During VPR season 10, Lala revealed she hadn't had sex since their breakup, but dove back into the dating pool by hooking up with a guy during a girls trip to Lake Havasu.

Lala is currently still single and mingling, as is Randall.

Instagram/@kristendoute
Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick

After Sandoval—and her fling with Jax—Kristen dated Brian Carter on and off on the Bravo series before moving on with Alex Menache, who she was with for two years before calling it quits in June 2022.

Kristen found love again soon after that same month. She met Luke Broderick when they served as a bridesmaid and groomsman in their mutual friend's nuptials that summer and have been together ever since. In addition to dating, he regularly co-hosts her podcast Love, Sex and What Else Matters.

Instagram/@kristinakelly
Kristina Kelly & Max Ville

Kristina, who has made multiple appearances on the show since season two, welcomed her first child—baby boy River—with partner Max Ville in March 2023. The two have been together for over 12 years.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/Instagram/@sophiaskoro

Tom Schwartz & Sophia Skoro

Schwartz finally committed to his first serious relationship since his divorce when he started dating 23-year-old Sophia Skoro.

"We love each other," he admitted in March 2024, adding of the vingtage clothing busniess owner, "One of the coolest human beings on earth. The baddest b---h alive. She's got this unconventional sense of humor. She's sharp as hell, super successful."

