Andy Cohen Shares Insight Into Why Vanderpump Rules Is Pausing Production

It will still be Vanderpump Rules' time—and the best days of their lives—at the end of the summer.
After it was confirmed that the reality series would be taking a hiatus from filming season 12 until the fall of 2024, Bravo host Andy Cohen—though he clarified he doesn't produce the series—shared why he thinks it's for the best.
"We used to do this all the time with the Housewives," he said during the May 1 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "We would say, 'You know what? Let's put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.' And they will have lived life. Things will be different."
He also noted that the break could be beneficial for the cast as well—especially Ariana Madix, who can be seen grappling with the aftermath of her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in the currently airing season 11.
"People do forget—especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on," Andy continued, "people forget that we picked up cameras three months after she found out about that affair, so that's why she's still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that."
He concluded, "Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there's stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop. So I think it's a very good idea."
The season 11 finale is just around the corner, and with it comes the subsequent reunion episode—for which there are already rumors of a showdown between Ariana and Lala Kent, who has spent much of the season empathizing with Tom in the wake of Scandoval.
During an April 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana addressed those rumors about the tense reunion, sharing, "I will tease that I did not eviscerate anyone whatsoever. Felt like a real heavy day."
For her part, Lala also teased that the reunion will be one you can't miss.
"I think you're getting a brand new Lala," she told E! News April 3, adding, "They've done something they've never done before and it was genius and so uncomfortable, and just thinking about it my heart is pounding."
And we wait for season 11 to come to a close, see where everyone on the cast stands now in their personal lives.