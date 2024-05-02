Why Jason Priestley Left Hollywood for a Life in Nashville

Watch : Brad Pitt's SHOCKING Hygiene Habit Revealed by Former Roommate Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley can't turn back the clock, but he figured out a way to slow it down a bit.

After spending more than three decades living in Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum moved to Nashville with his wife, Naomi Priestley, and their two kids—and, suffice it to say, they are loving their new zip code,

"It's just ease of operation," Priestly told E! News in an exclusive interview from his Music City home. "It's so much easier to navigate your life here. And it's a cool, interesting place."

The Vancouver native also realized what he'd been missing during all his years in Southern California.

"We get four seasons instead of one season," he explained. "Because you have markers, and you know what time of year it is, it seems to make time go a little bit slower. There was something about the homogeneity of Los Angeles, where it was, 'Is it March or is it October? I don't know, I can't really tell.' So time just kind of evaporates. Whereas living here, with four very distinct seasons, you have to take advantage of what the season is offering."