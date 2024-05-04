How a Fight With Abby Lee Miller Ended Brooke and Paige Hyland's Dance Moms Careers

Watch : 'Dance Moms’ Stars Reflect on Their Relationship With Abby Lee Miller

As it turns out, Abby Lee Miller was the one that proved to be replaceable.

Because after sisters Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland took their Dance Moms bows, leaving the Lifetime series following a particularly vicious 2013 fight between the acerbic dance teacher and the girls' mom Kelly Hyland, Brooke had no interest in an encore.

The now-26-year-old acknowledged that the swift exit was bittersweet. "I started dancing when I was 2 and I had no idea that was going to be my last performance," Brooke told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So I look back and I'm kind of sad. But I never danced again. And I can confidently say that I don't really miss it, which is weird."

But at 15, "from watching the show, you could tell that I really wasn't there," explained Brooke, who also enjoyed a brief stint as a cheerleader during her four-season run. "I wanted to be doing other things. So I finally got to, which I was happy about."