See JoJo Siwa Transform From Tiny Dancer to Teen Icon

Watch : JoJo Siwa CUTS OFF Her Signature Ponytail

OK, let's be real: Is there anything JoJo Siwa can't do?

Jumpstarting her career in 2015 on Dance Moms, the superstar (turning 19 on May 19th) quickly evolved from breakout star to powerhouse entertainer with gigs on The Masked Singer, Dancing With the Stars (she was the first contestant to ever have a same-sex dance partner!) and the Peacock series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, in which she mentored rising stars. Not to mention, she has nine-plus singles, a YouTube channel with nearly 13 million subscribers and a net worth somewhere around $14 million. (Did we mention she's only 19?!) Then there is her legion of fans—hi North West!—who look up to the bow-wearing icon, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

"Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride," JoJo exclusively told E! News back in October. "I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour."