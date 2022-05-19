See JoJo Siwa Transform From Tiny Dancer to Teen Icon

JoJo Siwa has captured hearts on Dance Moms, Masked Singer, DWTS and so much more. And did we mention she's only 19?! Now, take a look at where she started—and how far she's come.

By EOL Staff May 19, 2022 7:00 AMTags
Red CarpetTransformationJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa CUTS OFF Her Signature Ponytail

OK, let's be real: Is there anything JoJo Siwa can't do?

Jumpstarting her career in 2015 on Dance Moms, the superstar (turning 19 on May 19th) quickly evolved from breakout star to powerhouse entertainer with gigs on The Masked Singer, Dancing With the Stars (she was the first contestant to ever have a same-sex dance partner!) and the Peacock series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, in which she mentored rising stars. Not to mention, she has nine-plus singles, a YouTube channel with nearly 13 million subscribers and a net worth somewhere around $14 million. (Did we mention she's only 19?!) Then there is her legion of fans—hi North West!—who look up to the bow-wearing icon, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

"Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride," JoJo exclusively told E! News back in October. "I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour."

photos
Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

Not that she's complaining. "Every day, my happiness is larger," she added. "And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger."

Now, in honor of her golden birthday, take a look at where she started—and how far she's come...

Lifetime
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. Jojo came in fifth place.

Lifetime
January 2015: Dance Moms

JoJo joined Abby Lee Miller's Lifetime series, Dance Moms, during its fifth season. She competed on the Junior Elite team, and remained on the show until season six before becoming a special guest mentor. 

Lifetime
February 2015: The Birth of an Influencer

 

JoJo launched her YouTube channel "It's Jojo Siwa" in Feb. 2015, gaining over 12 million subscribers.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Courtesy of Hallmark Channel
December 2016: Pretty Princess

The "Boomerang" singer dressed up to visit a performance of The Nutcracker in Dec. 2016.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Jesse Grant for Buca di Beppo
October 2018: Dance Moms Reunion

JoJo attended Abby Lee Miller's birthday party in Oct. 2018 with mom Jessalyn Siwa, fellow Dance Moms alums and singer Mackenzie Sol.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Getty Images for Nickelodeon
May 2019: 70 City Tour

Superstar JoJo kicked off her 70 City Tour in May 2019 with a stunning performance in L.A.

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Nickelodeon
May 2020: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo proved she could still sparkle (and get slimed!) during a virtual appearance at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

ABC
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

Instagram / JoJo Siwa
April 2022: Hair Transformation

Bye bye signature ponytail!

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West's School Stunt Left North West Totally Unimpressed

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West's School Stunt Left North West Totally Unimpressed

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4

Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester Finally Reunite

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards Might Not Return for Another Season of RHOBH