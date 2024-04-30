Aaron Carter's Twin Angel Carter Conrad Reveals How She's Breaking Her Family's Cycle of Dysfunction

Watch : Aaron Carter's Sister Angel Says His Legacy "Was More Than the Last Few Years of His Life"

Angel Carter Conrad isn't the only one keeping her twin brother Aaron Carter's memory close.

Her 5-year-old daughter Harper with husband Corey Conrad "knows Aaron is in heaven, I tell her that," Angel told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. During a recent drive to school, "she said to me, 'You know, Mommy, I want to tell you something. Aaron, he lives in my heart, and he talks to me in my heart.'"

Angel was grateful to be wearing sunglasses.

"I just started crying," she recalled, "and I didn't want her to see me. But she said that: 'Aaron lives in my heart.'"

It's been almost 18 months since Aaron was found dead in his bathtub at the age of 34, the coroner ruling his death an accidental drowning with the effects of alprazolam (sold as Xanax) and the compressed gas difluoroethane listed as secondary causes.

And Angel, who as an ambassador for the Kids Mental Health Foundation presided over a Family Celebration Day April 28, is determined to make sure her brother is remembered for more than just his struggles.