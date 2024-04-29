Why Bhad Bhabie Is Warning Against Facial Fillers After Dissolving Them

You won't catch Bhad Bhabie outside with facial fillers.
Just one month after welcoming her first child, a baby girl named Kali Love with boyfriend Le Vaughn, the 21-year-old revealed that she wants to embrace her natural beauty.
"Dissolved all my filler," Bhad Bhabie (née Danielle Bregoli) wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, noting she had the cosmetic injectable removed from her cheeks, chin and lips. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you [sic] lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!"
This isn't the first time the new mom—who went viral in 2016 on Dr. Phil's eponymous show—has candidly spoken out about the beauty procedures she's gotten done over the years.
"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," she shared on Instagram in 2021. "I've told y'all that multiple times."
At the time, the influencer addressed the negative comments over her appearance.
"What's the point of my wearing makeup if it don't make me look better," she fired back at the critics. "I'm only 18, why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don't even know how I'm gonna look when I get older?"
She added, "Only when I wear makeup and/or wigs y'all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13. No one else looks the same at 18 as they did [at] 13, 14, everyone has a glow up."
And now, three years later, Bhad Bhabie is once again celebrating a new chapter. But she's not the only the celebrity to dissolve her fillers in recent years.
Last March, Blac Chyna opened up about how the cosmetic injectable transformed her face.
"I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering," she shared on Instagram, "It totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela."
