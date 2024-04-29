Why Bhad Bhabie Is Warning Against Facial Fillers After Dissolving Them

Watch : Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

You won't catch Bhad Bhabie outside with facial fillers.

Just one month after welcoming her first child, a baby girl named Kali Love with boyfriend Le Vaughn, the 21-year-old revealed that she wants to embrace her natural beauty.

"Dissolved all my filler," Bhad Bhabie (née Danielle Bregoli) wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, noting she had the cosmetic injectable removed from her cheeks, chin and lips. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you [sic] lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!"

This isn't the first time the new mom—who went viral in 2016 on Dr. Phil's eponymous show—has candidly spoken out about the beauty procedures she's gotten done over the years.

"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," she shared on Instagram in 2021. "I've told y'all that multiple times."