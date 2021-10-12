Bhad Bhabie Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims With Detailed List of Cosmetic Procedures

Bhad Bhabie wants to set the record straight.
The 18-year-old social media star, who first went viral after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, took to Instagram on Oct. 10 to address the recent criticism over her appearance. In the process, the star also opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's already gotten.
"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, wrote alongside a collage of pictures of herself throughout the years. "I've told y'all that multiple times."
"What's the point of my wearing makeup if it don't make me look better?," she continued. "I'm only 18, why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don't even know how I'm gonna look when I get older?"
The viral sensation shared her response a little less than a week after she posted a video of herself holding multiple Chanel bags on Instagram on Oct. 4. That particular post garnered tons of comments from social media users speculating about whether she'd recently had plastic surgery.
"Only when I wear makeup and/or wigs y'all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13," she wrote, referring to the age she was when she appeared on the daytime talk show as a guest. "No one else looks the same at 18 as they did [at] 13, 14, everyone has a glow up. Y'all literally have all grown up, y'all know what goes on."
This isn't the first time Bhabie addressed comments about her appearance head-on. In April 2020, the musician also took to social media to deny that she was purposely altering her skin tone to appear Black, a term also known as Blackfishing.
Promising to be transparent if or when she does decide to have plastic surgery, she concluded her post, "When I do get my nose done I will [be] glad to let y'all know. But funny thing [about] me is, I'm scared as hell of being put under anesthesia, so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life-or-death situation or something for my health."