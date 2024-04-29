Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Private World

40. After leaving Plan B, the production company she founded with Pitt in 2006, Aniston and her best friend Kristin Hahn founded Echo Films in 2008. The company, which has a deal with Universal Pictures, has produced some of Aniston's movies, including The Switch, Cake and Dumplin'.

41. In addition to her Apple comedy with Witherspoon, Aniston is set to executive produce and star in several high-profile projects, including The Fixer (about real-life Miss USA-turned-sports manager Denise White), Tig Notaro's Netflix series (in which she is playing the first female POTUS) and a comedy with Jason Bateman.

42. After meeting when NBC staged a Friends-E.R. crossover, Aniston has remained friends with George Clooney for decades (even after her split from Pitt, Clooney's friend and frequent collaborator). She even visited him and his family, including wife Amal Clooney and their twins, in Italy over the summer. "It's amazing to see him with children," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2018. "That's what we talked about, that anything can happen."

43. Aniston has infamously told the story of how she was told to lose 30 pounds by her agents before auditioning for Friends. "My agent said, 'Actually, I've been meaning to talk to you about that,'" she recalled in a 1996 Rolling Stone cover story. "My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did...the disgusting thing of Hollywood—I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy."

She dropped the weight with Nutri/System, even going on The Howard Stern Show to deliver a testimonial. "It was amazing to see this thing emerge," she said of body at the time. "I never knew I had this body in me."

44. Cut to over 20 years later and Aniston has been vocal about the unrealistic expectations Hollywood places on women.

"It's time to just stop thinking beauty is in the shape of a size 4 and the right butt size and the right waist size and the right measurements," she told InStyle in 2018. "It's just old. We've done it. We've been there. Let's move on."