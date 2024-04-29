Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Private World

Jennifer Aniston will be there for you with an iconic photo dump.
After all, the Friends alum gave fans a peek into her life in a series of snaps with her pets, friends and her busy schedule.
In her April 27 Instagram post, Jennifer shared a car selfie, a pic of her pup Lord Chesterfield resting his head on her knee and a FaceTime call with longtime pal Andrea Bendewald. But that was just the start of her carousel of snaps.
She also included a photo of a woman hailing a cab on a New York City corner, a group snap with friends Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka—who are married to Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman, respectively—as well as a pic cuddling with her dog Clyde. In true Rachel Green fashion, Jennifer finished the series of photos with a note on the mirror: "i love you xx."
It's no surprise that her photo dump also included a mirror selfie with her personal trainer, Dani Coleman, following an intense workout. The 55-year-old prioritizes time with her loved ones but also makes space for her health.
"I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can," Jennifer told CR Fashion Book last fall. "In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space."
And The Morning Show star is no stranger to mindfulness. In fact, it's the perfect way to begin her day.
"You can meditate anywhere but usually I do it the minute I wake up," she told E! News in July 2022. "I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar. If I'm away, I just find a space for it. And even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes, just I have to do it."
Now sit down and keep reading to learn more fascinating facts about Jennifer Aniston.