Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter to Star in Lion King Prequel: All the Buzzworthy Details

The new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King revealed Blue Ivy Carter will be in the film alongside mom Beyoncé. Keep reading to learn all about the prequel.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 29, 2024 3:19 PMTags
Watch: Donald Glover Is "Feeling Great" After "The Lion King" Premiere

You'll want to stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round for these movie details.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter are teaming up once again—this time for The Lion King prequel. 

Disney released its first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King April 29, revealing the 12-year-old as another member of the star-studded cast.

The film, which is set to release in theaters December 20, explores the legend of Simba's dad Mufasa through a series of flashbacks. With the help of Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogan), Rafiki (John Kani), the movie shares the story of the late King of the Jungle with Kiara (Blue Ivy)—who is the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (Beyoncé).

"This story begins far beyond the mountains in the shadows on the other side of the light," Rafiki narrates in the trailer. "A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood. A lion who would change our lives forever."

While the cast from the 2019 live-action film, including Beyoncé, Donald, Billy and Seth is returning, the prequel will also feature fresh faces like Blue Ivy; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, aka Scar; Keith David as Mufasa's father, Masego; and Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa's mother, Afia.

And it's sure to have some catchy tunes as Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the songs, which will be produced by himself and Disney legend Mark Mancina.

"The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it," Lin-Manuel expressed in an April 29 press release. "We can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

The Hamilton star also highlighted the artists and producers who've contributed to the film's soundtrack, including Elton John, Beyoncé, Hans Zimmer and Labrinth.

Walt Disney Studios

While the prequel is Blue Ivy's first role in the film series, she did have a noteworthy feature in her mom's "Spirit" music video for The Lion King soundtrack. 

And it's not her only major achievement, either. Keep reading to see more accomplishments of Bey and Jay-Z's eldest child.

Tenth Planet Productions
Honoring Dad

In October 2021, Blue Ivy, 9, mom Beyoncé and more than 30 other celebs took part in a tribute video to Jay-Z that was played during his 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Disney+
BET Award Winner

Back in June 2020, Blue Ivy won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." Other nominees included Alicia Keys for "Underdog;" Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose;" Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo;" and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."

An Audiobook Narrator

In 2020, Blue Ivy added another impressive job to her resume: an audiobook narrator. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child narrated the New York Times bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
A Surprise Cameo

Beyoncé fans were buzzing after Blue Ivy hilariously crashed grandmother Tina Lawson's 2020 Mother's Day video on Instagram. Specifically, after Tina wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day, a tiny voice chimed in and said: "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of."

Instagram / Mathew Knowles
An Important PSA

The coronavirus pandemic is no joke! Thus, Blue Ivy appeared on grandmother Tina's Instagram to teach everyone the importance of hand-washing. "This is why it's very important to wash your hands," the youngster noted after a demonstration. "Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Game Meets Game

During a father-daughter outing to the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, back in March 2020, Blue Ivy became adorably starstruck when she met NBA legend LeBron James. Specifically, after some encouragement from dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy built up the courage to ask the basketball pro for a signed ball.

"You got school on Monday?" the Los Angeles Lakers player asked. "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

Beyonce.com
First NAACP Win

Blue Ivy continued her winning streak as she, along with mom Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid won the 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."

The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album and also won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
Super Bowl Scene-Stealer

A pop culture icon! The oldest Carter kid had dad Jay-Z art direct her pic while at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

ABC
The Lion Princess

Blue Ivy made a note-worthy cameo in mom Beyoncé's "Spirit" music video. The vibrant visual for The Lion King remake's anthem featured Blue twinning with her A-list mother in lavender dresses and red hair. Clearly, Blue is already following in mom's famous footsteps. 

ABC
Cultural Icon

Blue Ivy received the highest of compliments as her name became the center of a trademark battle. Namely, in a brief submitted by attorneys for Beyoncé's limited liability company, the youngster was referred to as "a cultural icon." 

The brief declared, "Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a 'mini style star' and has been celebrated for her 'fashion moments' overs [sic] the years…Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Dripping in Diamonds

The mother-daughter duo literally dripped in diamonds for The Lion King world premiere in July 2019. Looking like royalty, Beyoncé and Blue walked the red carpet dressed to the nines.

Beyonce.com
Budding Comedian

Blue Ivy had her grandmother in stitches over a "corny" joke in March 2019. "Hey! So, how many petals—I mean, how many lips does a flower have?" The Carters' firstborn asked the audience.

"Well, how many?" Tina replied. 

"Two lips," Blue Ivy responded. "You get it? There's a kind of flower that's called a tulip."

Beyonce.com
Travel Icon

At 9-years-old, Blue Ivy is already a seasoned travel. In fact, during summer 2018, the oldest Carter child enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe as her parents completed their On The Run II performances. 

Thanks to a stylist, Blue dressed to impress while abroad.

Instagram
Uh Oh!

Busted! Back in 2018, Blue Ivy reprimanded grandmother Tina for filming in a Paris theater ahead of a ballet performance.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," the bold kid informed Tina.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images, (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)
Bidding War

At the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry went toe-to-toe over one auction item, a painting by Tiffanie Anderson. As the prolific producer detailed on TODAY, Blue kept "taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand" in order to keep bidding. Determined to not be outbid by a child, Perry made a final bid of $20,000, $1,000 more than Blue's final bid.

Michele Crowe/CBS
Shutting Down Mom & Dad

Back in 2018, Blue Ivy had the Internet thoroughly impressed after she seemingly shut down her famous parents amid Camila Cabello's 2018 Grammys speech about Dreamers and immigration reform.

In fact, while seated in between her parents, Blue made a gesture to Bey and Jay, which appeared to say "shut it down" or "calm down" while the Cuban-American singer spoke.

Instagram / Beyonce
Best Dressed

Blue Ivy is the epitome of Black girl magic! This is thanks to the beautifully curated closet her parents have arranged for her.

In 2018, it was revealed that Manuel A. Mendez, an executive-assistant-turned-stylist, is the brains behind the famous kid's iconic wardrobe

