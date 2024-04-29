Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter to Star in Lion King Prequel: All the Buzzworthy Details

Watch : Donald Glover Is "Feeling Great" After "The Lion King" Premiere

You'll want to stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round for these movie details.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter are teaming up once again—this time for The Lion King prequel.

Disney released its first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King April 29, revealing the 12-year-old as another member of the star-studded cast.

The film, which is set to release in theaters December 20, explores the legend of Simba's dad Mufasa through a series of flashbacks. With the help of Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogan), Rafiki (John Kani), the movie shares the story of the late King of the Jungle with Kiara (Blue Ivy)—who is the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (Beyoncé).

"This story begins far beyond the mountains in the shadows on the other side of the light," Rafiki narrates in the trailer. "A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood. A lion who would change our lives forever."