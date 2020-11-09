Blue Ivy Carter Adds Audiobook Narrator to Her Résumé With Hair Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Blue Ivy Carter may well have a future in voice acting, if we do say so ourselves. Beyoncé's daughter adorably narrates the New York Times bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, out now. It's a children's book about a little girl and her father, who has a lot to learn about her natural hair.

Found out how to listen to this empowering book below!