Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Marriage Is More Relatable Than Ever

Tuning in from all around the world, more than 160 million people watched Kate Middleton and Prince William get married in 2011.
From the bride's exquisite Sarah Burton gown and Cartier "halo" tiara to the newlyweds' kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the future looked rosy for the whole royal family, scandals of years past finally behind them as this young generation seized the spotlight.
In recent months, that outlook has taken on a grayish cast as Kate and her father-in-law King Charles III deal with respective cancer diagnoses. And the unprecedented collision of health crises only added to preexisting concern about the overall well-being of the monarchy that the institution hasn't been able to shake since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.
None of which means that there aren't still rosy times ahead. But as Kate and William mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, their life together has taken on an unmistakable whiff of relatability, in that they're just trying to keep it all together for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, and come out the other side as whole as possible.
Almost like normal people, a descriptor that generally doesn't apply to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Not that there's anything normal about the thick layer of scrutiny they've been operating under. Kensington Palace's initial explanation back in January that Kate would be taking a few months off from official duties while recovering from abdominal surgery was ultimately not nearly enough information to satisfy an increasingly curious global audience.
So when Kate informed the world in a March 22 video message that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors found cancer had been present when they operated, it was a humbling moment for those banking on a more salacious explanation for her absence. Not to mention, it was a reminder that, when an extremely public person whose main job is to be seen asks for health-related privacy, she has her reasons.
William, meanwhile, had already pressed pause on his own schedule earlier in the year after Kate's surgery and his father's treatment for an enlarged prostate. But after Charles shared Feb. 5 that he'd been diagnosed with cancer, the heir to the throne knew he had to get back to work as soon as possible as the youngest and most popular senior royal still in commission. (According to the latest YouGov poll from the first quarter of 2024, he trails only his wife and, still at No. 1, the late queen.)
"They are very good at keeping calm and carrying on, no matter what's going on behind closed doors," royals correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News after Charles' announcement. "We continually see this commitment to duty no matter what."
At the same time, she added, "We look at them oftentimes as made of steel and just nothing affects them, they aren't led by their emotions and they never seem to be ill, they're not real people. Knowing they're just like us is a really good way to encourage others to be on top of their own health."
Kate noted in her video, filmed in the garden at Windsor Castle, that it had taken time both for her to recover from "major surgery" and for her and William to best explain her situation to George, Charlotte and Louis "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
She added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."
Composed and sanguine as she may have been, and though she did not share any other particulars about her condition, by historic royal standards that was practically Billie Eilish's latest Rolling Stone interview.
"I would hope that many of the people that've peddled these conspiracy theories, which have ranged from her being in a coma to having botched cosmetic surgery, might just take a break from the keyboard," NBC News royals contributor Katie Nicholl told anchor Lester Holt afterward. "As a family, they've obviously been going through a huge amount."
Noting the implied plea for privacy in the princess' message, Nicholl said that Kate shares information "in her time, on her terms, and what comes first for her isn't the public trying to find out what's happened here. It's about protecting her family."
The Wales fam skipped the March 31 Easter service at St. George's Chapel, while Charles—who's been conducting business at Buckingham Palace since February and is due to resume public-facing duties April 30—did attend with Queen Camilla.
William's hiatus from official engagements continued while George, Charlotte and Louis were on their spring break. He returned to work April 18, accepting cards on his father and Kate's behalf during his visit to Surplus to Supper in Surrey, which combats food waste and the the scourge of hunger due to poverty.
When a volunteer entreated him to look after his wife, William assured her, "I will, thank you very much."
Kate, who's attended to some duties from home, said in her video that her work has always brought her "a deep sense of joy" and she was looking forward to getting back out there as soon as she was able.
But leading up to Louis' sixth birthday on April 23, the question arose whether the royals would post Kate's latest portrait of her youngest child on social media, as they've done every year—or whether they had soured on sharing for a while after photo and news agencies flagged their March 10 U.K. Mother's Day snap of Kate and the kids as too "manipulated" to distribute.
Kate and William did eventually share the reliably adorable new photo, but they posted it a few hours later than usual. Which left more than enough time for stories about royal fans' disappointment at the family's so-called silence to spread, though they were dutifully followed by stories of fans' delight.
But for the most part, in keeping with how the couple have handled most of the outside hysteria—while addressing it at all is unusual, they've still been relatively unreactive compared to how some celebrities deal with vicious rumors—they stayed the course.
"Their forthcoming anniversary is a testament to not only their love, but also their unity," royal biographer Robert Jobson, who has a new book about Kate coming out in July, told HELLO!. "I'm sure they'll acknowledge their journey, knowing that their strength lies in being together. The ups and downs they have weathered together have cemented their bond, which is now unshakeable."
He continued, "Catherine has done her best to stick to a routine for the sake of the children. She and William know the importance of taking each day as it comes. It was a huge blow when they first learned of the diagnosis, but they are both mentally strong. Without doubt, it has brought the couple even closer together."
