Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Marriage Is More Relatable Than Ever

Watch : Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III

Tuning in from all around the world, more than 160 million people watched Kate Middleton and Prince William get married in 2011.

From the bride's exquisite Sarah Burton gown and Cartier "halo" tiara to the newlyweds' kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the future looked rosy for the whole royal family, scandals of years past finally behind them as this young generation seized the spotlight.

In recent months, that outlook has taken on a grayish cast as Kate and her father-in-law King Charles III deal with respective cancer diagnoses. And the unprecedented collision of health crises only added to preexisting concern about the overall well-being of the monarchy that the institution hasn't been able to shake since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

None of which means that there aren't still rosy times ahead. But as Kate and William mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, their life together has taken on an unmistakable whiff of relatability, in that they're just trying to keep it all together for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, and come out the other side as whole as possible.

Almost like normal people, a descriptor that generally doesn't apply to the Prince and Princess of Wales.