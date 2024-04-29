Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Marriage Is More Relatable Than Ever

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating 13 years of marriage in an unprecedented time for the whole royal family as the princess undergoes treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

By Natalie Finn Apr 29, 2024 4:00 AMTags
Watch: Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III

Tuning in from all around the world, more than 160 million people watched Kate Middleton and Prince William get married in 2011.

From the bride's exquisite Sarah Burton gown and Cartier "halo" tiara to the newlyweds' kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the future looked rosy for the whole royal family, scandals of years past finally behind them as this young generation seized the spotlight.

In recent months, that outlook has taken on a grayish cast as Kate and her father-in-law King Charles III deal with respective cancer diagnoses. And the unprecedented collision of health crises only added to preexisting concern about the overall well-being of the monarchy that the institution hasn't been able to shake since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

None of which means that there aren't still rosy times ahead. But as Kate and William mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, their life together has taken on an unmistakable whiff of relatability, in that they're just trying to keep it all together for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, and come out the other side as whole as possible.

Almost like normal people, a descriptor that generally doesn't apply to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Not that there's anything normal about the thick layer of scrutiny they've been operating under. Kensington Palace's initial explanation back in January that Kate would be taking a few months off from official duties while recovering from abdominal surgery was ultimately not nearly enough information to satisfy an increasingly curious global audience.

BBC Studios

So when Kate informed the world in a March 22 video message that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors found cancer had been present when they operated, it was a humbling moment for those banking on a more salacious explanation for her absence. Not to mention, it was a reminder that, when an extremely public person whose main job is to be seen asks for health-related privacy, she has her reasons.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William, meanwhile, had already pressed pause on his own schedule earlier in the year after Kate's surgery and his father's treatment for an enlarged prostate. But after Charles shared Feb. 5 that he'd been diagnosed with cancer, the heir to the throne knew he had to get back to work as soon as possible as the youngest and most popular senior royal still in commission. (According to the latest YouGov poll from the first quarter of 2024, he trails only his wife and, still at No. 1, the late queen.) 

"They are very good at keeping calm and carrying on, no matter what's going on behind closed doors," royals correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News after Charles' announcement. "We continually see this commitment to duty no matter what."

At the same time, she added, "We look at them oftentimes as made of steel and just nothing affects them, they aren't led by their emotions and they never seem to be ill, they're not real people. Knowing they're just like us is a really good way to encourage others to be on top of their own health."

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate noted in her video, filmed in the garden at Windsor Castle, that it had taken time both for her to recover from "major surgery" and for her and William to best explain her situation to George, Charlotte and Louis "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

She added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Composed and sanguine as she may have been, and though she did not share any other particulars about her condition, by historic royal standards that was practically Billie Eilish's latest Rolling Stone interview.

"I would hope that many of the people that've peddled these conspiracy theories, which have ranged from her being in a coma to having botched cosmetic surgery, might just take a break from the keyboard," NBC News royals contributor Katie Nicholl told anchor Lester Holt afterward. "As a family, they've obviously been going through a huge amount."

Noting the implied plea for privacy in the princess' message, Nicholl said that Kate shares information "in her time, on her terms, and what comes first for her isn't the public trying to find out what's happened here. It's about protecting her family."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Wales fam skipped the March 31 Easter service at St. George's Chapel, while Charles—who's been conducting business at Buckingham Palace since February and is due to resume public-facing duties April 30—did attend with Queen Camilla.

William's hiatus from official engagements continued while George, Charlotte and Louis were on their spring break. He returned to work April 18, accepting cards on his father and Kate's behalf during his visit to Surplus to Supper in Surrey, which combats food waste and the the scourge of hunger due to poverty.

When a volunteer entreated him to look after his wife, William assured her, "I will, thank you very much." 

Kate, who's attended to some duties from home, said in her video that her work has always brought her "a deep sense of joy" and she was looking forward to getting back out there as soon as she was able.

But leading up to Louis' sixth birthday on April 23, the question arose whether the royals would post Kate's latest portrait of her youngest child on social media, as they've done every year—or whether they had soured on sharing for a while after photo and news agencies flagged their March 10 U.K. Mother's Day snap of Kate and the kids as too "manipulated" to distribute.

Kate and William did eventually share the reliably adorable new photo, but they posted it a few hours later than usual. Which left more than enough time for stories about royal fans' disappointment at the family's so-called silence to spread, though they were dutifully followed by stories of fans' delight

But for the most part, in keeping with how the couple have handled most of the outside hysteria—while addressing it at all is unusual, they've still been relatively unreactive compared to how some celebrities deal with vicious rumors—they stayed the course.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Their forthcoming anniversary is a testament to not only their love, but also their unity," royal biographer Robert Jobson, who has a new book about Kate coming out in July, told HELLO!. "I'm sure they'll acknowledge their journey, knowing that their strength lies in being together. The ups and downs they have weathered together have cemented their bond, which is now unshakeable."

He continued, "Catherine has done her best to stick to a routine for the sake of the children. She and William know the importance of taking each day as it comes. It was a huge blow when they first learned of the diagnosis, but they are both mentally strong. Without doubt, it has brought the couple even closer together."

In honor of their 13 years of marriage—and two decades as a couple—keep reading to see Kate and William's sweetest moments:

Jonathan Brady - Pool / Getty Images

Blush and Bashful

Sometimes the date night dress code calls for tiaras and tails, as it did at this Dec. 5, 2023, reception at Buckingham Palace for the Diplomatic Corps.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

They Still Got Game

Kate and William leaned in courtside when they attended a Nov. 30, 2022, Boston Celtics game during a trip to the U.S.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jingle Bell Royals

Still making Kate smile after all of these years, perhaps William started singing early as they headed into the "Together at Christmas" Community Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

REX/Shutterstock

Monarch Approved

Queen Elizabeth II joined her grandson and his wife of then-10 years for a tour of the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
St. Patty's Day

The longtime loves shared a toast and a beer after attending the St. Patrick's Day parade in Hounslow in March.

Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Kids at Heart

While visiting Northern Ireland in February, the duo got their hands dirty during a soccer match.

Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Drink Up!

During their Northern Ireland trip, the Duchess of Cambridge poured herself a pint before her hubby enjoyed a glass.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Apple of My Eye

Prince William couldn't keep his eyes off of Kate while celebrating the 100th year of the Royal Air Force in England in July 2018.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Bundle of Joy

On April 23, 2018 the future King of England and his stunning wife welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world and of course they looked perfect posing for the cameras.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
To the Slopes

The royal couple bundled up on their winter trip to Norway in 2018 and looked adorable side by side.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Tennis Pros

The athletic duo cheered on the tennis players at Wimbledon in 2017 and they seemed to have a blast doing so.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Arrow to My Heart

Prince William looked on in amazement as his wife played with a bow and arrow while on their trip to Bhutan in 2016.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Snow Bunnies

Ugh, could these two be any cuter?!

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Meet the Princess

The happy couple waved to fans in May 2015 after welcoming their second child, Princess Charlotte, at the famed Lido Wing of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.

John Stillwell/PA Wire
George of the Jungle

When the Cambridge crew was just a family of three they had a blast visiting Australia on their royal tour.

KEN GOFF/GOFFPHOTOS.COM/Bauer-Griffin
Adventure Seekers

As you can see, the lovebirds are always up for a wild outdoor activity in between performing their royal duties.

Tim Rooke/Rex / Rex USA
And Baby Makes Three

The proud new parents posed for the cameras outside of St. Mary's Hospital after welcoming their first child, Prince George, into the world on July 22, 2013.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Scottish Lassies

The couple visited the Emirates Arena, the future venue of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, in Scotland in 2013 and they were perfectly in sync while walking around.

Danny Martindale/Getty Images
London Fog

Princess Kate looked to her hubby for warmth as the two attend the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2013.

Splash News
Forever Wedding Date

The married couple waved to onlookers as they attended the wedding of Mark Tomlinson and Laura Bechtolsheimer in Switzerland.

Lars Baron/Getty Images
London Olympic Games

Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get nervous when watching the Olympics...but at least they have each other.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/GettyImages
London Lovers

The royal duo shared a laugh while watching the cycling events at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Lucky in Love

The two arrived at the Honiara International Airport in a special boat—talk about the royal treatment—before exploring Guadalcanal Island in the Solomon Islands as a part of their 2012 tour.

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Malaysian Buddies

A couple who eats together, stays together! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an official dinner hosted by Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam, Shah of Kedah while on their Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia in fall 2012.

UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com
Gala Ready

The royal couple was red carpet ready as they arrived together for the 2012 celebration of the British Olympic Team GB at Royal Albert Hall.

Phil McCarten - Pool/Getty Images
Tournament of Kisses

Kate gave her royal hubby a smooch after his team won a tournament round at an event for the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry in July 2011.

AP Photo
Tying the Knot

The couple shared a sweet kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Friday, April 29, 2011 and it was magical.

Back Page Images/REX/Shutterstock
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Royal Wedding was pure bliss and the newlyweds couldn't contain their happiness as they left the church as husband and wife.

Indigo/Getty Images
Plus One

Prince William looked lovingly at his wife as they attended Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's wedding in October 2010 and, aww.

The Middleton Family
College Sweethearts

The royal couple was all smiles on their graduation from the University of St. Andrews back in June 2005.

