Ashley Judd and Other Stars React to Harvey Weinstein's Overturned Conviction

Harvey Weinstein's conviction update is taking its toll on those connected with his case.

After the disgraced film producer's conviction in the state of New York was overturned by an appeals court on April 25, key figures in the #MeToo movement are speaking out—including Ashley Judd, the first actress to come forward with allegations against Weinstein.

"That is unfair to survivors," Judd told The New York Times. "We still live in our truth. And we know what happened."

Another of Weinstein's accusers to come forward publicly, Katherine Kendall, told the outlet, "[It's] a terrible reminder that victims of sexual assault just don't get justice. I'm completely let down by the justice system right now. I'm sort of flabbergasted."

Amber Tamblyn, another actress who has been a key advocate for the #MeToo movement, also expressed her frustrations, calling the overturning "a loss to the entire community of women who put their lives and careers on the line to speak out."

"If there is any good that comes out of this news," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum continued, "I hope that it reignites people and their passion to not just say they want equality, not just say they want safety, but to really work towards it."