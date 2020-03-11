Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan Supreme Court in a blue suit. His accusers, including all six of the women who testified against him, were also there and sat in the front row. They were greeted with applause upon their arrival.

Before the sentencing was announced, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon thanked Judge James Burke, the media and the accusers and asked for Weinstein to be sentenced "to the max or near the max." Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley also addressed the court. Haley, a former Project Runway production assistant who claimed Weinstein assaulted her in 2006, said she had been scarred "deeply, mentally and emotionally." Mann, who accused Weinstein of rape, also described the impact.

"I'm forced to carry that experience until I die," the actress said, describing it as a "recurring nightmare."

In addition, Donna Rotunno, Weinstein's lawyer, spoke and asked for Weinstein to be given the minimum sentence. Weinstein also addressed the court. He said he "prayed for all of you through this crisis." Furthermore, he said "men are confused about these issues" and that he's "worried about this country."

On Feb. 24, a jury found the convicted mogul guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act in the first degree for attacks on Mann and Haley. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, which helped spark the #MeToo movement in 2017. Since then, he has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.