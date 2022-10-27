2022 People's Choice Awards

Amber Tamblyn Shares Why the Future of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is “Complicated"

Sixteen years after the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, Amber Tamblyn shared why the 3rd film—starring Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel—is taking so long.

This update is a real kick in the pants.

Fourteen years after Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel won us over (yet again) in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, there's still no news about that long awaited third installment. But for a good reason.

"It's very complicated for a lot of reasons. Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it's hard," Tamblyn—mom to daughter Marlow, 5—joked to  SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight on Oct. 26. "Family makes it hard. Life makes it hard."

"I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again," she continued. "I mean, that's, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"

"We love each other, and we love this series," Ferrera said in 2019, "and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back at do another one." 

Busy schedules and motherhood aside, that's still the goal. As Tamblyn once teased, "We've been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It's up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis."

