Amber Tamblyn Shares Why the Future of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is “Complicated"

Watch : Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini "Sisterhood" Reunion

This update is a real kick in the pants.

Fourteen years after Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel won us over (yet again) in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, there's still no news about that long awaited third installment. But for a good reason.

"It's very complicated for a lot of reasons. Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it's hard," Tamblyn—mom to daughter Marlow, 5—joked to SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight on Oct. 26. "Family makes it hard. Life makes it hard."

"I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again," she continued. "I mean, that's, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"