Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shares "Source of Joy" Amid Gerry Turner Divorce

Watch : Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Officially Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Theresa Nist is taking a moment to stop and smell the roses—or at least plant some.

While The Golden Bachelor star has recently experienced thorns—including her divorce from Gerry Turner—she reflected on the hobby that still brings her happiness.

"Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life," Theresa wrote on Instagram April 23 alongside photos of the hydrangeas, roses and other flowers she's grown. "It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good."

She then proceeded to list some of those benefits.

"You're out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!)," the 70-year-old added. "You're getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere. You're nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability."

She continued, "It's meditative and energizing all at once. And in the early morning and at the end of the day you get to walk around or sit back and relax and bask in its beauty. My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!"