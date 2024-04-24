Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shares "Source of Joy" Amid Gerry Turner Divorce

Less than two weeks after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they're divorcing, she reflected on the hobby she finds to be both "meditative and energizing all at once."

By Elyse Dupre Apr 24, 2024 12:32 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Officially Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Theresa Nist is taking a moment to stop and smell the roses—or at least plant some. 

While The Golden Bachelor star has recently experienced thorns—including her divorce from Gerry Turner—she reflected on the hobby that still brings her happiness.

"Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life," Theresa wrote on Instagram April 23 alongside photos of the hydrangeas, roses and other flowers she's grown. "It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good." 

She then proceeded to list some of those benefits.

"You're out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!)," the 70-year-old added. "You're getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere. You're nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability."

She continued, "It's meditative and energizing all at once. And in the early morning and at the end of the day you get to walk around or sit back and relax and bask in its beauty. My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!"

photos
Why Every Bachelor Nation Couple Has Broken Up

The post comes less than two weeks after Gerry filed for divorce from Theresa after three months of marriage.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation and so forth," he said on an April 12 episode of Good Morning America. "And we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

3

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

As for the reason for their split, Gerry and Theresa referenced their dedication to their families and their inability to settle on a place to live. And in an interview just weeks before their breakup, the two suggested they simply weren't on the same page.

"I still work—that's the hurdle," Theresa said on the March 21 episode of the Dear Shandy Podcast. And as she later explained, they were in a long-distance relationship. "Until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, 'OK, we're going to live in this place or that place,'" she continued. "Originally, it was South Carolina. We're still not sure if that's what it is." 

However, Gerry suggested the living situation was "really secondary" to another ones of their differences.

"I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I've been retired for a long time," the 72-year-old added. "I wanted fun, adventure, I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it right now: When does that start?"

Fans met Gerry and Theresa on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered last fall, and viewers followed the couple's journeys for a second chance at love following the deaths of their spouses. After getting engaged on the show, the pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January.  

And though Gerry and Theresa have faced judgment from both Bachelor stars and fans over their breakup, they urge viewers to not give up on their searches for love—with her sharing a quote by Dr. Seuss to Instagram that read, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

"I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way," Theresa continued in the April 15 post. "Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will."

To check the relationship statuses of more Bachelor alums, keep reading.

John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner

Status: Separating

After three months of marriage, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they are "dissolving their marriage" during an April 2024 episode of Good Morning America

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth," Gerry said alongside Theresa on Good Morning America. “We've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

The couple got engaged in November 2023 during the finale of the inaugural Golden Bachelor and went on to tie the knot in a televised January 2024 ceremony that included special Bachelor Nations guests like Trista and Ryan Sutter, as well as season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei. Despite their decision to separate, the couple expressed gratitude for the support they had received throughout their relationship. 

“I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Theresa added while the duo announced their separation. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson

Status: Engaged

After courting 32 potential brides, tennis pro Joey Graziadei found his perfect match in project manager Kelsey Anderson. "I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you," Joey told his final rose recipient, before getting down on one knee during his season's March 2024 finale. "There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It's a feeling I've never had before."

Imagining his forever with the Louisiana native, he continued, "I have known for a while that I've wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn't know how beautiful that life could be until I met you."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kat Izzo & John Henry Spurlock

Status: Split

Though underwater welder John Henry Spurlock (one of Charity Lawson's suitors) and nurse Kat Izzo (she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart) didn't connect until midway through season nine of Bachelor in Paradise, they were willing to dive into the deep end. "I'm going to try something a little different," he said while offering up an Ascher cut Neil Lane diamond. "I'm following my heart today. My heart's telling me that you are amazing, you are everything that I'm looking for." 

But days after the finale aired, the duo revealed they no longer saw forever in each other's eyes. "While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, "we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei & Aaron Bryant

Status: Split

Despite her nerves about a Paradise engagement, an all-dressed-in-white Eliza Isichei (one of Clayton Echard's exes) happily accepted Aaron Bryant's oceanfront proposal. Touched by the software salesman's decision to reach out to her mom for her blessing, she gushed, "I knew I was not in control of what was going to come out of my mouth." 

The finale's coda acknowledged Charity's ex and marketing manager Eliza had hit some bumps after returning from Mexico, and days later they announced they had officially ended their engagement.

"Tricky emotions watching it all unfold," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 11. "We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Aven Jones & Kylee Russell

Status: Split

Though postpartum nurse Kylee Russell lamented boyfriend Aven Jones' unwillingness to get down on bended knee—a move he was purportedly prepared to make while romancing Bachelorette Rachel Recchia—she ultimately accepted Aven's Paradise proposal to "get out of here and make it work." 

Though that meant her planned engagement gown remained packed, "I just had to do what I felt was right," she said. "Love is all about taking risk."

Two days after their December 2023 finale aired, she announced on her Instagram Stories that their relationship had "dissolved due to multiple infidelities." Aven later issued an apology to Kylee, writing, "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko

Status: Engaged

"I am happy with how this season turns out!" Charity Lawson teased to E! News, a statement that way undersold her August 2023 finale. Dropping to one knee, integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko proclaimed their love to be "perfect," asking the child and family therapist, "Would you do me the honor of turning this fairytale into a reality?"

While their happily ever after awaits—the pair said they're considering a 2025 or 2026 wedding—the Georgia native will first take a spin through the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. "All right, baby," Dotun told Charity on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. "So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down. You know that we've talked about this—about how amazing this opportunity would be. And I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you're gonna be on Dancing With the Stars! Baby, let's go!"

 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar

Status: Engaged

Zach shall get his happy ending. Despite more than a few Fantasy Suite-related stumbles, Zach Shallcross ended season 27 in March 2023 down on one knee. "I am so in love with you," he told travel nurse Kaity Biggar. "You are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined."

In July 2023, the Texas-based duo made an even bigger step in their journey, with Kaity sharing on Instagram, "Officially roommates."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Johnny DePhillipo & Victoria Fuller

Status: Split

Oh, the tangled webs we weave when we attempt to date within Bachelor Nation. In one of the more dramatic finishes of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, Victoria Fuller, the medical sales rep who competed for Peter Weber's heart, turned up to the November 2022 reunion in a super-serious romance—and not with Johnny DePhillipo, the realtor whose proposal she accepted in Mexico.

Shortly after she left the beaches of Nayarit with DePhillipo—who romanced Bachelorette Gabby Windey—Fuller ended their engagement and took a trip to Italy with pal Greg Grippo (one of Katie Thurston's suitors). And it turns out that was amore. 

Announcing their plans to move in together this past November, Greg said, "She's my person. We're growing day by day. And I see it going the marriage route. I want that. And I know that that's important to her. And I want to be able to take that step with her."

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images
Danielle Maltby & Michael Allio

Status: Split

Ah, Mom and Dad. Though they left BIP season seven hand-in-Neil-Lane-diamond-free-hand, Danielle Maltby, who lost her fiancé to a drug overdose years before she competed on Nick Viall's season, and single dad Michael Allio (he shares 7-year-old son James with his late wife) seemed slated for Bachelor Nation couple goals status.  

But a year after Maltby relocated from Nashville to be with Allio in Ohio, he confirmed they'd split. "We both threw a lot into this relationship and it's really awful when it doesn't work out," Allio said on a September 2023 episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast. "When things don't work out, when you realize that love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible, you mourn the loss, not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned."

Brandon Jones/Instagram
Brandon Jones & Serene Russell

Status: Split

"I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you," Brandon Jones proclaimed while proposing to "best friend" Serene Russell on season seven of Paradise.

Alas, their journey was cut short. Five months after their engagement aired, Brandon (a runner-up on Michelle Young's season) and Serene (who romanced Clayton Echard) announced they had split in a joint May 2023 statement. "We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye," they wrote on Instagram. "This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Rachel Recchia & Tino Franco

Status: Split

Pilot Rachel's engagement to general contractor Tino Franco stalled when he kissed another woman while their 2022 season was still airing. "I do not stand by what I did at all," he said on The Viall Files. "It was not cool. It wasn't fair to Rachel, and it haunts me daily still. It's something I'm ashamed of and certainly wish I could have done it differently like a million times over."

Instagram
Susie Evans & Clayton Echard

Status: Split

Well, it was certainly a journey. Susie Evans initially rejected Bachelor Clayton's overtures during the 2022 finale only to reunite with him off-camera...and then split once again six months later

But the L.A.-based videographer insists their breakup was for the right reasons. "The people around me could see that my sparkle had dulled and I was far from thriving," she wrote in a Nov. 21 post for her blog "Susie Was Like." She acknowledged they "had joyous moments often, but deep down I was struggling and felt misaligned with the best version of me."

Susie is now dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Justin Glaze.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya

Status: Split

Minnesota elementary school teacher Michelle accepted a Neil Lane sparkler from Texas-based sales exec Nayte Olukoya—and a $200,000 check from producers to put toward their future home. But, ultimately, the pair just didn't have the right foundation, announcing their breakup six months after their season's finale aired in December 2021.

Though he said on The Viall Files, "There was lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye-to-eye," Nayte acknowledged that not having that final split conversation in person was "a dick move."

Hatnim Lee/Getty Images
Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian

Status: Split

Viewers fully got onboard with Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian's vision of a future filled with sweet Sunday mornings. But ultimately the BIP season seven duo only got a couple dozen weekends together. 

"We have decided to go our separate ways," patient coordinator Maurissa (who romanced Peter Weber) and attorney Riley (one of Tayshia Adams' suitors) announced in a joint January 2022 statement. "Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves." 

John Fleenor via Getty Images

Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty

Status: Split

Bachelor Nation's first same-sex couple got engaged on season six of Bachelor in Paradise but announced their 2019 split on Halloween.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," they said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Instagram
Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer

Status: Engaged

Paradise lost? Not quite. Though Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer broke up in Mexico during the BIP's seventh season, they realized they could see forever in each other's eyes. Initially settling in San Diego, the travel nurse (who competed for Tayshia's heart) and the financial manager (who received Matt James' first impression rose) recently purchased a place in his hometown of Tulsa. 

"About to enter our Chip and Joanna Gaines era because your girl bought her very first house!!!" Abigail wrote on Instagram in July 2023. "Excited to start our next chapter and for all the memories we'll create here!!" Starting with a few wedding plans. Ahead of their move, Noah proposed at a beachfront San Diego home in August 2023. 

ABC/Stewart Cook
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

Status: Married

Never hurts to have a little practice run. While planning their September 2023 vows, Serena Pitt (a finalist on Matt James' season) and Joe Amabile (the Chicago grocery store owner who found fame after Becca Kufrin sent him home night one in 2018) decided to just do the damn thing at City Hall near their New York City digs, roughly one year after leaving Paradise engaged. 

"JUST MARRIED !!" Serena, now hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with her husband, captioned the October 2022 video. "We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice!"

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images
Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin

Status: Married

"Mari, I am f--king so in love with you," boy band manager Kenny Braasch said as he slipped that Neil Lane diamond onto Mari Pepin's finger on the 2021 Paradise finale. "And I literally, like, I can't see my life without you." 

So the Maryland beauty queen, who initially charmed Bachelor Matt, moved to Kenny's native Chicago and set about planning their forever. And before she and Kenny (eliminated by Tayshia Adams in week five) wed in a 65-guest oceanfront ceremony in Puerto Rico Nov. 11, they made their love permanent, getting inked with matching tattoos during a May trip to the Bahamas.

Instagram
Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

Status: Married

Former Bachelorette Becca and Thomas Jacobs (one of Katie Thurston's suitors) got together on Bachelor in Paradise season seven in 2021, broke up on the show, then reconciled after production wrapped.

In May 2022, they announced they were engaged, and that Becca proposed. "I hope that other people can now feel empowered and say it's okay to bend the rules," she told E! News. The real estate agent returned the favor that October. In September 2023, the two welcomed their first child, son Benson. Wrote Becca on Instagram, "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man."

Though she's awfully fond of her 6-foot-6 guy as well. Weeks after bringing home Benson, the pair wed in a spontaneous Oct. 13 ceremony. 


Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes

Status: Split

On The Bachelorette's season 17 finale in 2021, Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes. The pair first declared their love for one another during their overnight date, which involved a paintball excursion, a cowboy tub and a conversation under the stars.

Getting down on one knee, Blake told Katie, "You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward."

Three months after the proposal aired, the couple announced their split. They explained in matching statements, "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

Instagram / Rachael Kirkconnell
Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James

Status: Dating

In the years since Matt and graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell left his 2021 season together (then briefly split and eventually reunited), they've faced many a breakup rumor. But, yes, they're still sweet on each other. 

"I think everybody needs to take a break from social media," he exclusively told E! News at a July 18 Baskin-Robbins event. "Our lives are lived so much in front of our phones that when anybody steps out of being on their phone 24/7, people think it's the end of the world."

Marriage remains the end-game for the L.A.-based pair. "I think the good thing about our relationship is we go at our own pace," the First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness author told E! News in 2022. "And you've seen with other couples—they force the engagement and they're not together anymore. So, I think what we got is a working recipe and we're gonna get there."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

Status: Split

After stepping in to complete Clare Crawley's 2020 season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia met and fell in love with Zac Clark. Though they left her season engaged, the former Bachelorette lead-turned-co-host later revealed that their relationship had some ups and downs.

"It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast in August 2021.

She continued, "I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other. And I think that that's absolutely normal." In November 2021, E! News confirmed the two had gone their separate ways. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Alo Yoga
Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

Status: Split

Clare fell head over heels for Dale Moss during season 16 of The Bachelorette. In fact, the two were engaged by the fourth episode. The surprises didn't stop there as, weeks after Clare's replacement Tayshia nabbed an engagement of her own, Dale took to social media and revealed his love story with the hair dresser was already over.

The pair sparked reconciliation rumors a month later when they were spotted together. Fast forward to July 2021, after several reunions, and Clare and Dale were fully back together—ring and all. But that September, the two called it quits again. Clare is now happily married to Ryan Dawkins and they're expecting their first daughter together

Kelley Flanagan/Instagram
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Status: Split

After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and then subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, fans were hopeful that the third time would be the charm for Peter. Alas, his romance with The Bachelor season 24 standout Kelley Flanagan wasn't meant to be, the pilot sharing on New Year's Eve 2020 that their nine-month relationship was grounded

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Pete posted to Instagram. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

The pair attempted to take flight once more in 2022, before revealing this past May that their romance had reached its final destination

John Fleenor via Getty Images
Peter Weber & Madison Prewett

Status: Split

Following the dramatic 2020 finale, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd no longer be pursuing a relationship. "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madi added in her statement, "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

John Fleenor via Getty Images
Peter Weber & Hannah Ann Sluss

Status: Split

Peter and Hannah Ann were briefly engaged during season 24 of The Bachelor. Sadly, during part two of the finale, it was revealed that the couple was struggling a month into their exclusive relationship. Specifically, Hannah Ann was blindsided over Peter's lingering feelings for Madison.

"All I've ever asked for, is for someone to give me their whole heart like I'm giving mine to them. And you took away my first engagement," she expressed before giving back her ring. "You took that away from me. 'Cause I trusted you, and that's what you have continued to ask me to do. 'Be patient with me. Have faith in me.'"

Instagram
Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Status: Married

They've come a long way since their #vanlife days. Though Dean Unglert (one of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's finalists) and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who romanced Colton Underwood, split during season six of Paradise in 2019, they've been cruising together ever since. 

Engaged in 2022, the former beauty queen wed her Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds podcat cohost at a camp-themed affair in the Colorado mountains Sept. 23. "I just love him so much," Caelynn gushed to E! News ahead of the vows. "I'm just so excited to be marrying someone who's such a good person, who makes me laugh every single day even if I'm upset. I think our life together is gonna be really fun."

Instagram
Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

Status: Married

Dylan Barbour and his BIP season six love Hannah Godwin were basically knockin' on heaven's door when they tied the knot in a multi-day French affair. "The wedding was absolutely magical," Hannah exclusively told E! News. "I married my best friend surrounded by our closest family and friends and it meant everything to us. It was a dream come true."

Mostly, the content creator (who fell for Bachelor Colton Underwood before turning up in Mexico in 2019) is excited to officially call the tech entrepreneur (from Hannah Brown's season) her husband. "We obviously are in it for the long haul," she said of building a life in San Diego together. "Our families are super involved and close. A lot of it does feel like we have that marriage type of relationship. Obviously, we want to make memories and seal the deal and everything, but it is one of those things where I feel like we are married in a sense."

John Fleenor via Getty Images
Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton

Status: Split

Following months of speculationBachelor in Paradise duo Chris Bukowski (who kicked off his multi-season Bachelor flirtation on Emily Maynard's season) and Katie Morton (she dated Colton) announced their 2019 breakup in a joint statement.

"We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways," they posted to their Instagram accounts that December. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us."

Instagram
Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones

Status: Split

Five months after meeting on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, a post-Colton, pre-Bachelorette Tayshia announced she and John Paul Jones had decided to go their separate ways. As she put it, "...we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other."

photos
View More Photos From Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

3

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

4

Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind TTPD Songs

5

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute