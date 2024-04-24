Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shares "Source of Joy" Amid Gerry Turner Divorce

Theresa Nist is taking a moment to stop and smell the roses—or at least plant some.
While The Golden Bachelor star has recently experienced thorns—including her divorce from Gerry Turner—she reflected on the hobby that still brings her happiness.
"Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life," Theresa wrote on Instagram April 23 alongside photos of the hydrangeas, roses and other flowers she's grown. "It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good."
She then proceeded to list some of those benefits.
"You're out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!)," the 70-year-old added. "You're getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere. You're nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability."
She continued, "It's meditative and energizing all at once. And in the early morning and at the end of the day you get to walk around or sit back and relax and bask in its beauty. My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!"
The post comes less than two weeks after Gerry filed for divorce from Theresa after three months of marriage.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation and so forth," he said on an April 12 episode of Good Morning America. "And we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
As for the reason for their split, Gerry and Theresa referenced their dedication to their families and their inability to settle on a place to live. And in an interview just weeks before their breakup, the two suggested they simply weren't on the same page.
"I still work—that's the hurdle," Theresa said on the March 21 episode of the Dear Shandy Podcast. And as she later explained, they were in a long-distance relationship. "Until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, 'OK, we're going to live in this place or that place,'" she continued. "Originally, it was South Carolina. We're still not sure if that's what it is."
However, Gerry suggested the living situation was "really secondary" to another ones of their differences.
"I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I've been retired for a long time," the 72-year-old added. "I wanted fun, adventure, I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it right now: When does that start?"
Fans met Gerry and Theresa on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered last fall, and viewers followed the couple's journeys for a second chance at love following the deaths of their spouses. After getting engaged on the show, the pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January.
And though Gerry and Theresa have faced judgment from both Bachelor stars and fans over their breakup, they urge viewers to not give up on their searches for love—with her sharing a quote by Dr. Seuss to Instagram that read, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
"I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way," Theresa continued in the April 15 post. "Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will."
To check the relationship statuses of more Bachelor alums, keep reading.