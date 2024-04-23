Jelly Roll's Wife Shares He Quit Social Media After "Being Bullied About His F--king Weight”

Watch : Jelly Roll's Private Plane Makes an Emergency Landing

Jelly Roll's wife is not letting these comments roll off her back.

In fact, Bunnie XO (real name Alisa DeFord)—who has been married to the "Wild Ones" singer since 2016—recently called out Internet trolls who continue to ridicule him.

"My husband got off the Internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f--king weight," she said in an April 22 TikTok promoting her April 24 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

And Bunnie, 44, shared that while Jelly Roll (née Jason DeFord) may be having a career high—even winning Best New Artist at the iHeart Radio Awards earlier this month—the 39-year-old is still affected by the criticism.

"He doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here," she continued. "It hurts him. The Internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say ‘well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it,'—no the f--k you're not."