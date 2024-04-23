Jelly Roll's Wife Shares He Quit Social Media After "Being Bullied About His F--king Weight”

Jelly Roll's wife is not letting these comments roll off her back.
In fact, Bunnie XO (real name Alisa DeFord)—who has been married to the "Wild Ones" singer since 2016—recently called out Internet trolls who continue to ridicule him.
"My husband got off the Internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f--king weight," she said in an April 22 TikTok promoting her April 24 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."
And Bunnie, 44, shared that while Jelly Roll (née Jason DeFord) may be having a career high—even winning Best New Artist at the iHeart Radio Awards earlier this month—the 39-year-old is still affected by the criticism.
"He doesn't show it to you guys but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here," she continued. "It hurts him. The Internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say ‘well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it,'—no the f--k you're not."
And Bunnie finished off her comments on the matter with a more general message about online harassment.
"Don't bully people," she added. "You never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me and they don't deserve to be bullied. I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for all the f--king underdogs. You're never going to bully me. You're never going to lie about me or my family. I will fight ‘til the end."
As Jelly Roll—who is father to children Bailee, 15, and Noah, 7, from previous relationships—steps back from social media, he's putting his energy into preparing for a 5K race in May.
"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," he told People in an article published April 13. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."
And Jelly is just the most recent celebrity to get candid on his health journey. Keep reading for more stars who have shared their experiences of losing weight in the limelight.