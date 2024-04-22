Bachelor Nation's Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller Break Up After One Year of Dating

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise’s Kat and John Henry Break Up

The final petal has fallen from this once rosy relationship.

After one year of dating, Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller—who first sparked a romance while filming the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise—have broken up.

"Being in a public relationship, if things aren't working out, it sucks even more," Greg explained on fellow Bachelor Nation alum's Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast April 22. "It's hard."

Greg, 30, didn't divulge too many details on why he and Victoria, also 30, split, but he did confirm the relationship has ended.

"It's sad to be honest with you," he added. "It's really sad. I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah we definitely ended things. She's amazing and I know she'll continue to do amazing things."

And while he didn't reveal the reason the duo called it quits, he did note that the public scrutiny surrounding their relationship—Victoria was briefly engaged to Bachelor Nation alum Johnny DePhillipo shortly before igniting a romance with Greg—was one thing that always brought them closer together.