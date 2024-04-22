Bachelor Nation's Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller Break Up After One Year of Dating

The final petal has fallen from this once rosy relationship.
After one year of dating, Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller—who first sparked a romance while filming the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise—have broken up.
"Being in a public relationship, if things aren't working out, it sucks even more," Greg explained on fellow Bachelor Nation alum's Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast April 22. "It's hard."
Greg, 30, didn't divulge too many details on why he and Victoria, also 30, split, but he did confirm the relationship has ended.
"It's sad to be honest with you," he added. "It's really sad. I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah we definitely ended things. She's amazing and I know she'll continue to do amazing things."
And while he didn't reveal the reason the duo called it quits, he did note that the public scrutiny surrounding their relationship—Victoria was briefly engaged to Bachelor Nation alum Johnny DePhillipo shortly before igniting a romance with Greg—was one thing that always brought them closer together.
"Anything she does gets scrutinized," he continued of Victoria. "She has a really good heart. Seeing someone go through that type of s--t—especially someone you're in a romantic relationship with—it's really tough. I hated that part of it all. But it definitely grew us really close."
The couple reportedly separated months ago, People reported, and they had been soft launching single life on social media. While Victoria—who first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—teased to E! News that "Grippo babies," may have been in the future for the pair in Nov. 2022, Greg was seen for the last time on her Instagram feed back in December 2023.
Meanwhile, Greg—a contestant on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette—last posted for Victoria on her 30th birthday in October.
"The happiest of birthdays to the one that makes sure to crack me up every single day while simultaneously keeping me on my toes," he wrote at the time. "30 has never looked prettier."
