Pregnant Jenna Dewan Draws Style Inspiration From Taylor Swift's TTPD Album Aesthetic

Jenna Dewan's maternity fashion appears to have been affected by Taylor Swift's latest style.
The pregnant Rookie actress shared photos of herself baring her baby bump while wearing a tiered white skirt, white tank top and a dark gray blazer April 21.
"Kinda giving tortured poet?" the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram post, which she posted two days after Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The record features black and white photos of Taylor, who has also worn many outfits of those shades in public in recent weeks.
Jenna is a fan of the singer and attended one of her Eras tour concerts last August. At the time, she shared on Instagram several photos and videos of herself wearing a floral outfit and dancing at the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. to Taylor's songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."
"Taylor swift made my inner child sing and dance her heart out for 3.5 hrs straight last night," Jenna captioned her post, "and I'm convinced that is the medicine we all need rn."
Five months later, Jenna announced she is pregnant with her third baby. This will be her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares son Callum, 4. The Step Up alum also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum, with whom she has been involved in a divorce battle for more than five years.
Last month, Jenna shared an update on her and Steve's wedding plans.
"We've been engaged forever," Jenna said on the March 29 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show. "We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."
She continued, "And then finally I was like, well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant. But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."
Jenna said she believes the "timing is right," adding, "I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing."
