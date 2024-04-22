Pregnant Jenna Dewan Draws Style Inspiration From Taylor Swift's TTPD Album Aesthetic

Watch : Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Her Kids Being "Really Excited" For Baby No. 3!

Jenna Dewan's maternity fashion appears to have been affected by Taylor Swift's latest style.

The pregnant Rookie actress shared photos of herself baring her baby bump while wearing a tiered white skirt, white tank top and a dark gray blazer April 21.

"Kinda giving tortured poet?" the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram post, which she posted two days after Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The record features black and white photos of Taylor, who has also worn many outfits of those shades in public in recent weeks.

Jenna is a fan of the singer and attended one of her Eras tour concerts last August. At the time, she shared on Instagram several photos and videos of herself wearing a floral outfit and dancing at the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. to Taylor's songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."

"Taylor swift made my inner child sing and dance her heart out for 3.5 hrs straight last night," Jenna captioned her post, "and I'm convinced that is the medicine we all need rn."