Pregnant Jenna Dewan Draws Style Inspiration From Taylor Swift's TTPD Album Aesthetic

Jenna Dewan, who is pregnant with her third baby, showcased new maternity photos and gave Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department a special shoutout.

Jenna Dewan's maternity fashion appears to have been affected by Taylor Swift's latest style.

The pregnant Rookie actress shared photos of herself baring her baby bump while wearing a tiered white skirt, white tank top and a dark gray blazer April 21.

"Kinda giving tortured poet?" the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram post, which she posted two days after Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department

The record features black and white photos of Taylor, who has also worn many outfits of those shades in public in recent weeks.

Jenna is a fan of the singer and attended one of her Eras tour concerts last August. At the time, she shared on Instagram several photos and videos of herself wearing a floral outfit and dancing at the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. to Taylor's songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."

"Taylor swift made my inner child sing and dance her heart out for 3.5 hrs straight last night," Jenna captioned her post, "and I'm convinced that is the medicine we all need rn."

Five months later, Jenna announced she is pregnant with her third baby. This will be her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares son Callum, 4. The Step Up alum also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum, with whom she has been involved in a divorce battle for more than five years.

Last month, Jenna shared an update on her and Steve's wedding plans.

"We've been engaged forever," Jenna said on the March 29 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show. "We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."

She continued, "And then finally I was like, well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant. But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."

Jenna said she believes the "timing is right," adding, "I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing."

Look back at Jenna and Steve's romance in pictures...

NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
New Romance

E! News learned in the fall of 2018 that Jenna and Steve had been dating "for a few months." An insider shared in late October, "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy. She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new. Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."

Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews
Palm Springs PDA

The couple took a trip to Palm Springs in Nov. 2018, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
Sealed With (Another) Kiss

Later that month, Jenna and Steve packed on the PDA while out in Los Angeles.

Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews
Showing Support

In Dec. 2018, Jenna stepped out to support Steve at his Love Actually Live performance. According to an insider, Steve blew her a kiss as he walked off stage at the end of the show. Too cute!

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Opening Up

In April 2019, Jenna appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked to guest host John Cena about her boyfriend. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," Jenna told the WWE star. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."

Instagram
Instagram Official

Jenna and Steve made their romance Instagram official in early June with this sweet picture.

WWE
Date Night

The couple enjoyed an evening at Monday Night Raw in June 2019, smiling for photos together in the audience.

WWE
Backstage Photos

That same night, the duo went backstage, where they took a picture with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

CPR / BACKGRID
Life's a Beach

Along with her daughter Everly, the pair said goodbye to summer with a final getaway. "It was a lovely vacation for them where they got to spend time a lot of time together with no distractions," a source said of their August trip to Orange County, California. "They looked like a very happy family."

 

BACKGRID
Baby On Board

In Sept., the couple announced they are expecting their first child together: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Inseparable

While attending the WWE 20th Anniversary celebration in Oct., the two stars looked positively glowing.

Instagram
Hold Me Closer

"I caught a fairy!" Steve captioned this lovey-dovey Instagram photo. 

Instagram/Jenna Dewan
Holidays Together

The couple spent time with family in Santa Barbara, Calif. over Thanksgiving weekend

Gotham/GC Images
She Said Yes!

Jenna and Steve announced their engagement via social media on Tuesday, Feb. 18. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," she shared. 

WAGO / BACKGRID
He's Here

On March 10, Jenna and Steve announced the arrival of their baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

