For Jenna Dewan's Wednesday night plans, love was in the air—and in the audience.

The star stepped out to see Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in West Hollywood with her eye on a very special performer—her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The famous mama donned a vibrant red jumpsuit for the occasion and, according to a source, attended with her mother and stepfather. Before the show started, the dancer had fun in the "selfie" area, where she wrote "more Kazee" on a dry erase board, the source noted.

According to the insider, Dewan enjoyed the show from her seat near the front and even shed a tear at one point. She definitely did not go unnoticed in the audience considering Kazee blew her a kiss as he walked off stage at the end of the show. All together now: Awww!