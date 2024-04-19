Tyler Cameron Cancels Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist After Their Split

Watch : Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up 3 Months After Wedding

Tyler Cameron is here for the right reasons. Well, that is if you think right reasons includes calling out Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Because one week after The Golden Bachelor couple announced their divorce, the Bachelorette alum continues to throw shade at their three-month union.

"Shame, shame, shame," Tyler said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen April 18. "Because they're supposed to be setting the standard of what we're supposed to find. And they didn't make it happen. Canceled."

Though he noted he was just kidding, he added, "You can't look to them for love anymore."

It's not exactly the journey he's looking to for inspiration.

"They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome," the model, 32, said earlier in the week. "And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us."

And while Gerry and Theresa explained their separation was caused by their distance—he lives in Indiana, while she lives in New Jersey—Tyler isn't buying it.