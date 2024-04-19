Tori Spelling Calls Out Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Tori Spelling is demanding her diamond.
In fact, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she once confronted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' executive producer Andy Cohen after fans repeatedly asked the actress why she's never been cast on the Bravo reality series.
"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times," Tori recounted on the April 19 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question.' And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Eh, I don't know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"
Tori, who recently filed for divorce from husband of 18 years Dean McDermott, thinks it's especially odd that she's never been considered for the show given she knows many of the current castmembers.
"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" the 50-year-old added. "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don't understand."
Aaron Spelling's daughter even shared the one reason she believes Andy doesn't want her to hold a diamond on RHOBH.
"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive," Tori—who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her ex—continued, '"All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine.' What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real.'"
Tori's interest in joining RHOBH dates back years, however she previously denied rumors she was "begging" to be on the series.
"That keeps following me, and I've always said I'm just a huge fan," Tori told E! News in 2019. "But no, not at all. I'm friends with so many of then and I'm a huge fan. I always say I watch the show. But no, I have never asked to be on the show."
