Tori Spelling Calls Out Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Andy Cohen Was "Scammed" for "A Lot of Money"

Tori Spelling is demanding her diamond.

In fact, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she once confronted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' executive producer Andy Cohen after fans repeatedly asked the actress why she's never been cast on the Bravo reality series.

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times," Tori recounted on the April 19 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question.' And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Eh, I don't know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"

Tori, who recently filed for divorce from husband of 18 years Dean McDermott, thinks it's especially odd that she's never been considered for the show given she knows many of the current castmembers.

"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" the 50-year-old added. "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don't understand."