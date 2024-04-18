Pregnant Lala Kent Claps Back at Haters Over Naked Selfie

It's Lala Kent's pregnancy and she's gonna do what she wants to.

And what the Vanderpump Rules star wants to do is keep posting naked selfies from her second pregnancy, even if it means having to clap back at the critics who tell her to stop.

"Keep clutching your pearls, Jans," Lala wrote on Instagram Stories April 17 alongside a naked mirror selfie, showing off her pregnant belly. "I'll be dropping triple Bs on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it."

But what are the "Triple Bs?" The 33-year-old—who recently announced she's having a girl—is here to enlighten you.

"So many of you are wondering, ‘What are Triple Bs? Lala's gonna be dropping Triple Bs on us for the next five months? What, what is Triple Bs?'" she said on Instagram Stories April 18. "It's boobs, bump and butt."

"That's what it means," she added with a laugh. "So now you know. You heard it here first, I just made it up."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Couples Status Check

And the podcaster—who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett—is definitely excited for life as a single mom, as she conceived baby number two via a sperm donor.

Instagram

"I feel so happy," Lala told E! News on April 2. "I feel empowered and independent. It's just a life that I never knew I would have, but I'm so grateful for. It is wild. I'm like, 'Wow.'"

And how is Ocean handing the news that she's going to be a big sister?

Mindy Small/Getty Images

"I didn't really tell her in some big way," she said on her Give Them Lala podcast in March. "She wanted to sit on me and I was like, 'You have to be really careful because mom has a baby in her belly.' And she goes, 'Mommy has a baby in her belly?' I say 'yeah' and she says 'lemme see!'"

Lala isn't the only star to show off her pregnancy belly. For more baby bumps, keep reading.

