Meghan Markle’s Suits Reunion With Abigail Spencer Will Please the Court

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer are reporting for jury charity duty.

The Suits alums—who played Rachel Zane and Dana Scott on the USA series, respectively—shared a heartwarming reunion to promote a collection of T-shirts that were made to raise money for Alliance of Moms, a community whose mission is to "build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."

In one of the shots, Meghan, Abigail and Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen laughed together and posed in the grass while all wearing blue jeans and the special shirt, which says "Love like a mother" across the front. In another snap, the girls cozied up and smiled for the camera, the sun shining directly down on them.

"I CELEBRATE all those who mother & honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, & unconditional," Abigail wrote on Instagram April 18. "We lift each other up with love. We inspire & build community with this love. We give it to each other, and receive it - so deeply & boldly."