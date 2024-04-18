Meghan Markle’s Suits Reunion With Abigail Spencer Will Please the Court

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer are reporting for
jury charity duty.
The Suits alums—who played Rachel Zane and Dana Scott on the USA series, respectively—shared a heartwarming reunion to promote a collection of T-shirts that were made to raise money for Alliance of Moms, a community whose mission is to "build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."
In one of the shots, Meghan, Abigail and Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen laughed together and posed in the grass while all wearing blue jeans and the special shirt, which says "Love like a mother" across the front. In another snap, the girls cozied up and smiled for the camera, the sun shining directly down on them.
"I CELEBRATE all those who mother & honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, & unconditional," Abigail wrote on Instagram April 18. "We lift each other up with love. We inspire & build community with this love. We give it to each other, and receive it - so deeply & boldly."
Noting that she's so "grateful for the friends who love me like a mother," the 42-year-old added, "Proceeds from this tee will benefit the impactful work of the Alliance of Moms & support essential services, education, & advocacy so that young parents in foster care & their children can heal & thrive."
Meghan and Abigail's reunion shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, the Grey's Anatomy actress previously shared that she counts the Duchess of Sussex, 42, as one of her "dearest friends."
"Look, she's a phenomenon," Abigail exclusively told E! News in February. "She's the most wonderful."
And as for whether Meghan, Abigail and the rest of the OG Suits cast will next reunite onscreen for the Suits: L.A. reboot? Costar Patrick J. Adams, who played Michael Ross on the 2011 courtroom drama, certainly wouldn't object.
"Let's go," Patrick told E! News in January. "I'd do it."
Keep reading to catch up on all the secrets behind the making of Suits.