Cardi B Details NSFW Way She Plans to Gain Weight After Getting "Too Skinny"

Cardi B knows how to finesse her way to her perfect weight—and the method is X-rated.

The "WAP" rapper revealed that having sex is a vital part of her step-by-step plan for gaining back the pounds she lost after battling a week-long stomach issue.

"I need to eat and I need that d--k," Cardi explained during an April 17 Instagram Live. "'Cause, you know, d--k helps you gain wait. It's just a science, you know what I'm saying? It's a f--king science."

And while she waits to see results, Cardi shared the other rule she plans to abide by: staying inside the house.

"Until I gain weight back, I'm not going out," she continued, "because I do not like how my body looks. I look too f--king skinny."

Noting that she's currently 130 pounds when she prefers to be around 137, Cardi went on to list some of the ways that being below her ideal weight makes her insecure.

"I don't feel like pants look good on me or skirts or small little dresses," the Grammy winner shared. "I don't like being too skinny."