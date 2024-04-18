Why Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Refuses to Watch Quiet on Set

Here is the sitch on Christy Carlson Romano and Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
The Disney Channel alum is refusing to watch the Investigation Discovery docuseries—which explores allegations of sexual abuse, racism and sexism behind the scenes of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows—because she feels it's "extremely triggering."
"I've made a choice for several reasons to opt out of choosing to watch that imagery," Christy told former child star Mayim Bialik on the April 16 episode of the Breakdown podcast. "I know a lot of the details. I know a lot of the folks involved."
In fact, the 40-year-old—who previously opened up on her YouTube channel about her difficult childhood in the spotlight—will not participate in participate in any documentaries of this nature, because she doesn't believe these types of projects encourage change in the industry
"I've chosen not to speak about this with anybody," Christy said. "These are people who don't belong to our community. These are outsiders."
She continued, "These are trauma tourists."
Instead, Christy—who rose to fame in the early aughts with roles on Even Stevens and Kim Possible—believes there are other avenues for former child stars to share their stories.
"Alyson Stoner, who is a fantastic advocate in this space, has really impinged upon me the importance of understanding trauma porn," she said. "I actually have a degree from Columbia in film, and we know that the art of montage and the collision of images is going to incite a certain kind of emotion. That is what documentary filmmaking in social movements is meant to do."
Christy added, "We're so manipulated by media—and we have so many little cut-downs of misinformation and things being thrown—that the echo chambers, to me, are not helpful."
For a deep dive into all the allegations explored in Quiet on Set, keep reading.