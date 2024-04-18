Why Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Refuses to Watch Quiet on Set

Watch : ‘Quiet on Set’ Episode 5: See the Biggest Bombshells

Here is the sitch on Christy Carlson Romano and Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The Disney Channel alum is refusing to watch the Investigation Discovery docuseries—which explores allegations of sexual abuse, racism and sexism behind the scenes of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows—because she feels it's "extremely triggering."

"I've made a choice for several reasons to opt out of choosing to watch that imagery," Christy told former child star Mayim Bialik on the April 16 episode of the Breakdown podcast. "I know a lot of the details. I know a lot of the folks involved."

In fact, the 40-year-old—who previously opened up on her YouTube channel about her difficult childhood in the spotlight—will not participate in participate in any documentaries of this nature, because she doesn't believe these types of projects encourage change in the industry

"I've chosen not to speak about this with anybody," Christy said. "These are people who don't belong to our community. These are outsiders."