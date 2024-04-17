Jessica Simpson Reveals How Becoming a Mom Gave Her Body Confidence

Jessica Simpson's body has been a public affair for quite some time.
But now she's offering insight into how being a mom to Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 5 (who she shares with husband Eric Johnson) gave her a newfound appreciation about her appearance and made her feel irresistible.
"It wasn't until I became a mother that I learned to celebrate what a woman's body can do," Jessica told People in an interview published April 16. "I am more confident now after three kids than I was at 25."
In fact, the fashion mogul explained why she's embraced every stage of her body.
"It takes three to four years to get your body back after having kids," she noted, before revealing her current workout routine. "I like to walk and do weight training. I try to keep everything in moderation."
Plus, she's constantly breaking a sweat chasing after her youngest, Birdie. "That lady can move!" the 43-year-old quipped. "She is 5 and always on the go. She is definitely the boss baby of our family."
As for when Jessica feels the most confident? Well, it's not when she's in her Daisy Dukes, but rather, in swimwear.
"I have every size bikini possible," she confessed. "I even wore a bikini when I was 9-months pregnant. I always love a classic triangle bikini. I like the push up, especially after kids."
And for anyone struggling with their appearance, the "With You" singer shared her words of wisdom. As she put it, "Wear whatever makes you feel confident!"
Of course, the love Jessica feels over her body has been a journey. In November 2022, she opened up about the speculation surrounding her weight and how it took a toll on her mental health.
"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Jessica wrote on Instagram at the time. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
