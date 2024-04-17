Jessica Simpson Reveals How Becoming a Mom Gave Her Body Confidence

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reveals Whether She's Taken Ozempic to Lose Weight

Jessica Simpson's body has been a public affair for quite some time.

But now she's offering insight into how being a mom to Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 5 (who she shares with husband Eric Johnson) gave her a newfound appreciation about her appearance and made her feel irresistible.

"It wasn't until I became a mother that I learned to celebrate what a woman's body can do," Jessica told People in an interview published April 16. "I am more confident now after three kids than I was at 25."

In fact, the fashion mogul explained why she's embraced every stage of her body.

"It takes three to four years to get your body back after having kids," she noted, before revealing her current workout routine. "I like to walk and do weight training. I try to keep everything in moderation."

Plus, she's constantly breaking a sweat chasing after her youngest, Birdie. "That lady can move!" the 43-year-old quipped. "She is 5 and always on the go. She is definitely the boss baby of our family."