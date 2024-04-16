How Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Hilariously "Seduce" Their Kids with Fancy Vacations

Michael Douglas joked that he and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones get their adult children Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, to hang out with them by taking them on vacations to "good places."

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 16, 2024 10:30 PMTags
FamilyCeleb KidsMichael DouglasCouplesCatherine Zeta-JonesCelebrities
Watch: Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones on Their Hollywood Romance

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are spilling parenthood secrets.

The couple—who share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20—know the trick to getting their adult kids to hang out with them is by taking them on exciting, luxury vacations.

"We've got good trips," Michael said on Today on April 16, before joking, "We seduce them with good places to go."

However, it's not only the hot destinations that entice the twenty-somethings to go on family vacations: Michael explained his children genuinely seem to enjoy time with their parents.

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he said. "And so we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go."

"It's just a treat," he added, noting that it was especially gratifying that they don't have to force Dylan and Carys to spend time with them. As the Wall Street star said to his wife of 23 years, "Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us!"

photos
Kirk Douglas' Sweetest Moments With Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Naturally, Michael—who is also father to son Cameron, 45, with ex-wife Diandra Luker—wanted to capture the moment, chronicling their most recent family vacation to India on Instagram.

"Sightseeing with the best," he wrote on Dec. 5, alongside photos of Catherine and Dylan. He also shared a solo shot of Dylan, writing, "My boy in Mumbai."

Instagram/Catherine Zeta-Jones

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Messages Sent Before Disappearance

2

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets L.A. Event Has a Nod to Joe Alwyn

3

Charlize Theron's Daughter August Looks So Grown Up in Rare Appearance

Not to be left out, Catherine also got in on the action, posting a photo of the quartet with the caption, "Selfie stick silliness."

And as for where Catherine and Michael see Dylan and Carys going with their future? Don't be surprised if they follow in the family footsteps and join the entertainment industry.

"If they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't," Catherine said in a 2017 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."

For more of Michael, Catherine and their family over the years, keep reading for all that jazz.

John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The Night Before I-Do!

The couple were glowing with anticipation for their wedding rehearsal dinner at NYC's Russian Tea Room in November 2000.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Razzle-Dazzle 'Em

They cut quite a figure at the L.A. premiere of Chicago in 2002.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Soon-to-Be Parents of Two

Catherine was famously pregnant with Carys throughout the 2003 awards season. She didn't win a Golden Globe on this night, but her name was called at the Oscars a month later.

Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Couple Go-Lightly

Catherine channels Audrey Hepburn at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Awards Gala.

Lalo Yasky/WireImage.com
Unbuttoned

A couple of fresh fall looks in October 2006.

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage.com
Hand in Hand

We're loving CZJ's wavy lob in April 2008.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Here's Looking at You

After bounding back from tongue cancer, Michael looks pretty happy to be alive at the NYC premiere of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in November 2010.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Date in the Desert

They attend the Icon Award Presentation during the 22nd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2011.

Carlo Allegri\Getty Image
Pretty in Pink

"Oh, no big deal, just standing next to a goddess here..." in 2011.

John Parra/WireImage.com
Twinsies

The longtime couple sport similar looks during New York Fashion Week in February 2011.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
For a Cause

The chic duo step out in New York for the Children of Chernobyl Hosts Children At Heart Gala Dinner in November 2011.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Shine On

They attend a 2012 Tribeca Film Festival event in April hand in hand.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
What Do You Think?

"Personally, I think they're a little sweet." (Overheard at the 2012 Monte Cristo Awards, which of course doesn't actually honor the sandwich.)

Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage
That's a Wrap

Douglas puts the moves on his wife in 2013 during the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Courtesy: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE
Simply Gorgeous

The couple look happy and healthy at Grey Goose's cocktail reception for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Chaplin Award Gala in April 2013, a few months before announcing what would turn out to be a temporary separation.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Movie Business

They hit the red carpet at the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood that June.

Facebook
Hitting the Slopes

The fam shares a holiday vacation pic in December 2014.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
Cold Shoulder?

The philanthropic pair attend the Phoenix House Public Service Award Dinner in January 2015.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Live From New York

Another glam night out, here at the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Celebration in February 2015.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Out With a Bang

The patrons of the arts attend the opening night celebration for The Library at The Public Theater in April 2015.

Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images for Genesis Prize Foundation
Honorable Mention

The whole family is there to watch Michael Douglas be honored in Jerusalem with the Genesis Prize, presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in June 2015.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Kid-Friendly Fair

Doing a Marvel movie makes premieres a family affair, here at the London premiere of Ant-Man in July 2015 with son Dylan and daughter Carys.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images
On Serve

The longtime tennis fans enjoy a day date at the 2015 U.S. Open in September.

NEXT GALLERY: Celebrity Couples We Admire

Instagram
A Thankful Day

Catherine uploaded this adorable family photo to Instagram in order to express her thanks for her husband and children. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Super Bowl

The lovely couple bundled up to attend Super Bowl 50 at Levis Stadium. 

Instagram
Snowy Vacation

In the most adorable Instagram post ever, Catherine reminds everyone where Michael proposed to her 16 years prior.

Instagram
St. Tropez Vacation

The lovebirds took to Instagram once more to show off their happy faces during a trip to St. Tropez. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Family Time

The Oscar winners enjoy some time with Douglas' firstborn Cameron at the Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala in November 2017.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

The pair dazzle at the screening of Cocaine Godmother in November 2017.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood
Dressed to Impress

The husband and wife duo attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit in May 2018 in New York.

photos
View More Photos From Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Messages Sent Before Disappearance

2

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets L.A. Event Has a Nod to Joe Alwyn

3

Charlize Theron's Daughter August Looks So Grown Up in Rare Appearance

4

Riley Strain Case: Witness Statement Recanted Following Interrogation

5

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings