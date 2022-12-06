Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Dylan Makes For Her Perfect Red Carpet Plus-One

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones on Joining New National Treasure Series

Dylan Michael Douglas has more than a basic instinct for the red carpet.

The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attended the premiere of Disney+ Original Series National Treasure: Edge Of History at El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, California and, unsurprising, looked as sharp as ever.

For the event, Dylan accompanied his mom and opted for a brown suit and orange tie along with brown shoes. As for the Wednesday actress, she dazzled in a plunging purple sequin gown.

Their outing comes just a few weeks after the mother-son duo appeared at the Nov. 16 L.A. premiere of Wednesday.