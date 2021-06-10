Michael Douglas Was Mistaken for 18-Year-Old Daughter Carys' Grandpa at Her Graduation

Watch : Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones on Their Hollywood Romance

When Michael Douglas attended his daughter's high school graduation there was pomp, there was circumstance and just a wee bit of awkwardness.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old actor gushed about attending the graduation ceremony of his 18-year-old daughter Carys—one of his two kids with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. And although the virtual celebration sounded like it went off without a hitch, The Kominsky Method star revealed there was a mix-up that, not going to lie, sounded uncomfortable AF.



"It's a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" the actor recalled. "I said, 'Well, I don't know, man. Yeah, OK.'"



Although the actor recalled the remark being a bit on the "rough" side to hear, he did seem to take the comment in good stride.



"I'm not gonna take it personal," he continued. "I think they're just trying to be nice."