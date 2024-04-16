Tom Schwartz Proves He and New Girlfriend Are Getting Serious After This Major Milestone

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz shared rare insight into his new relationship with girlfriend Sophia Skoro on The Viall Files and revealed if he's ready to finally start a family.

By Brett Malec Apr 16, 2024 3:32 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesNick ViallNBCUTom Schwartz
Watch: 'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Schwartz Admits His Kiss With Scheana Shay Was "Weird"

Tom Schwartz officially has a new Bubba in his life.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star, who recently revealed he's dating girlfriend Sophia Skoro, proved his new relationship is definitely more than just a casual fling.

"We love each other," Schwartz admitted on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast during the April 16 episode, adding, "I'm trying not to scare her away. She's incredible, I just don't want to put any pressure on her."

The 41-year-old even admitted he's just as surprised as Bravo fans are about his unexpected romance with the 23-year-old.

"We actually met on a whim at TomTom," he shared of their meet-cute moment. "It's funny, ironically at that moment I made a pledge, not only to myself but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I'm just gonna be single or work for the next two years. Official. And then I bumped into her."

The Bravolebrity even took a moment to profess his admiration for the vintage fashion business owner during the interview.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Looks

"Can I give a shout-out to Sophia?" Schwartz asked Viall during the sit-down at Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón el Alto in Indio, Calif. "One of the coolest human beings on earth. The baddest b---h alive. She's got this unconventional sense of humor. She's sharp as hell, super successful."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/Instagram/@sophiaskoro

As for what the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner loves most about Skoro, he gushed, "She overlooks all my baggage."

But that doesn't necessarily Katie Maloney's ex-husband is ready to settle down and start a family just yet.

"We're just taking it day by day," Schwartz exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight April 15. "My biological clock is like, 'Yes, it's time.' But I'm good right now. No babies for the foreseeable future."

Keep reading for a status check on all of the VPR couples. And check out more scoop from Schwartz in the E! News interview above.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Who Katy Perry Wants to Replace Her on American Idol

2

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings

3
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Stassi Schroeder

Much of Vanderpump Rules' first season, which debuted 2013, focused on the drama surrounding Jax cheating on Stassi in Las Vegas. And after he hooked up with co-star Kristen Doute on season two, the couple broke up for good.

Instagram/@stassischroeder
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The VPR alum began dating the casting executive in 2017 while she was still on the show. After she was fired from the series in 2020, Stassi and Beau legally tied the knot in September of that year during the COVID-19 pandemic before welcoming daughter Hartford in January 2021.

The two later held a formal wedding in Italy in May 2022 and are welcomed their second child, son Messer, in 2023.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany met in 2015 following his breakup from Stassi. After surviving a cheating scandal involving Jax and their former co-star Faith Stowers, he and Brittany got married at a castle in her native Kentucky in 2019. Their wedding special aired on Bravo shortly after.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their first child—son Cruz—in April 2021 a year after they walked away from the show.

Sadly, they announced in February 2024 that they had separated and Brittany had moved out of their house. Their marriage drama is currently playing out on their Bravo spinoff The Valley.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Following his breakup from Kristen Doute, Tom and Ariana began dating when she joined the show during filming season three in 2013. The duo proved to be one of VPR's most dependable couples for nine years as they bought a house, adopted dogs and even wrote a cocktail book together.

Because of their stability, fans were shocked when the TomTom co-owner's seven-month affair with their co-star came to light in March 2023, leading to his and Ariana's breakup.

Since the cheating scandal, Tom has credited a lack of intimacy as one of the reasons they drifted away. He also claimed they were separated when news of his cheating went public, though he revealed he and Raquel first kissed in August 2022 long before Ariana found out.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

One month after Ariana broke up with Tom for cheating on her with Raquel, the reality star moved on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. The two were spotted making out and getting cozy in April 2023 at weekend one of Coachella.

Instagram/@scheana
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies

Following her divorce from ex Mike Shay in 2017, Scheana met Brock two years later with friends in San Diego and it was love at first sight. The couple welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021 before tying the knot.

Scheana and Brock's August 2022 Cancún wedding aired during VPR season 10, but she actually revealed on the show's April 2023 episode that they secretly got married (legally) one year prior to the destination ceremony.

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

The longtime lovers got married in August 2016 after six years of dating. However, their tumultuous relationship played out on the Bravo series and after years of tension and fighting, Katie had had enough. The duo was together for 12 years in total before Katie decided to divorce the TomTom co-owner in March 2022.

While they initially remained friendly exes, Tom's makeout with Raquel in August 2022 ruined any chances of amicability between the two. During season 10 of VPR, Katie introduced a new love interest, 26-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin, though the two are no longer dating.

Tom is also currently single.

Instagram / James Kennedy
James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss

James and Raquel dated for five years—and even got engaged—before breaking up in November 2021. The former beauty queen later credited his anger issues as one of the reasons for their split.

During VPR's season nine reunion, which aired in January 2022, James and Raquel revealed they had barely had sex in the two years leading up to their breakup.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

James briefly date Kristen after joining the show during season 3, but the two broke up in 2015.

Just two months after his split from Raquel, James was spotted with a new lady, Ally Lewber, in January 2022 and they made their first official red carpet appearance together the next month.

Ally made her Vanderpump Rules debut on the premiere of season 10. She and James are still going strong, though she has voiced concerns about his drinking habits.

 

Bravo / Getty Images
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

The Bravo star and movie producer called off their engagement in October 2021 after three years together. Before breaking up, they welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021. Lala later credited their split in part to Randall's alleged cheating, though he's denied having affairs.

During VPR season 10, Lala revealed she hadn't had sex since their breakup, but dove back into the dating pool by hooking up with a guy during a girls trip to Lake Havasu.

Lala is currently still single and mingling, as is Randall.

Instagram/@kristendoute
Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick

After Sandoval—and her fling with Jax—Kristen dated Brian Carter on and off on the Bravo series before moving on with Alex Menache, who she was with for two years before calling it quits in June 2022.

Kristen found love again soon after that same month. She met Luke Broderick when they served as a bridesmaid and groomsman in their mutual friend's nuptials that summer and have been together ever since. In addition to dating, he regularly co-hosts her podcast Love, Sex and What Else Matters.

Instagram/@kristinakelly
Kristina Kelly & Max Ville

Kristina, who has made multiple appearances on the show since season two, welcomed her first child—baby boy River—with partner Max Ville in March 2023. The two have been together for over 12 years.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Who Katy Perry Wants to Replace Her on American Idol

2

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings

3
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

4

Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead at 36

5

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter