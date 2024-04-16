Tom Schwartz Proves He and New Girlfriend Are Getting Serious After This Major Milestone

Tom Schwartz officially has a new Bubba in his life.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star, who recently revealed he's dating girlfriend Sophia Skoro, proved his new relationship is definitely more than just a casual fling.
"We love each other," Schwartz admitted on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast during the April 16 episode, adding, "I'm trying not to scare her away. She's incredible, I just don't want to put any pressure on her."
The 41-year-old even admitted he's just as surprised as Bravo fans are about his unexpected romance with the 23-year-old.
"We actually met on a whim at TomTom," he shared of their meet-cute moment. "It's funny, ironically at that moment I made a pledge, not only to myself but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I'm just gonna be single or work for the next two years. Official. And then I bumped into her."
The Bravolebrity even took a moment to profess his admiration for the vintage fashion business owner during the interview.
"Can I give a shout-out to Sophia?" Schwartz asked Viall during the sit-down at Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón el Alto in Indio, Calif. "One of the coolest human beings on earth. The baddest b---h alive. She's got this unconventional sense of humor. She's sharp as hell, super successful."
As for what the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner loves most about Skoro, he gushed, "She overlooks all my baggage."
But that doesn't necessarily Katie Maloney's ex-husband is ready to settle down and start a family just yet.
"We're just taking it day by day," Schwartz exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight April 15. "My biological clock is like, 'Yes, it's time.' But I'm good right now. No babies for the foreseeable future."
