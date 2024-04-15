Olivia Culpo Reveals All the Cosmetic Procedures She's Done on Her Face

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

Olivia Culpo isn't afraid to face off against plastic surgery rumors.

The Culpo Sisters star denied having ever gone under the knife, but she cleared the air about other less invasive cosmetics procedures she's had done—including a recent lash lift.

"It looks like I have lash extensions or false eyelashes on," she shared in an April 13 TikTok video. "It's pretty insane."

As for injectables, Olivia said she does get Botox near the outer corners of her eyes and lips, but skips getting the treatment on her forehead.

"When I do filler, I fill my lips," she continued. "I do not fill my jaw."

And though Olivia admitted to previously getting Botox on her jawline for a period of time, she's no longer doing so to embrace her "natural structure."

"I do not have cheek filler," the 31-year-old shared. "I have done fillers in my cheeks but I haven't in years. I don't want my face to be so concaved."