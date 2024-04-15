Olivia Culpo Reveals All the Cosmetic Procedures She's Done on Her Face

Olivia Culpo isn't afraid to face off against plastic surgery rumors.
The Culpo Sisters star denied having ever gone under the knife, but she cleared the air about other less invasive cosmetics procedures she's had done—including a recent lash lift.
"It looks like I have lash extensions or false eyelashes on," she shared in an April 13 TikTok video. "It's pretty insane."
As for injectables, Olivia said she does get Botox near the outer corners of her eyes and lips, but skips getting the treatment on her forehead.
"When I do filler, I fill my lips," she continued. "I do not fill my jaw."
And though Olivia admitted to previously getting Botox on her jawline for a period of time, she's no longer doing so to embrace her "natural structure."
"I do not have cheek filler," the 31-year-old shared. "I have done fillers in my cheeks but I haven't in years. I don't want my face to be so concaved."
Another procedure Olivia has ditched? Botox above her cupid's bow.
"My lips looked insane," she recalled. "Just too much."
However, Olivia added that she "would try" the procedure again "just in a different location."
"Happiness is definitely an inside job at the end of the day," she noted, explaining that she has nothing against people who wish to undergo plastic surgery for a more permanent treatment. "You can do all these things because it's fun to you or not, but I just want to be honest."
The former Miss Universe added, "Gatekeeping is really lame."
