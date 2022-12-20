Fewer Fillers, Skin Cycling and More 2023 Skincare Predictions From Dermatologists

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Taught Brad Pitt This Skincare Hack

'Tis the season to make New Year's resolutions that are more than skin-deep.

After all, there's no better time to map out your plans for 2023 than now. So, whether you want to manifest an exciting career opportunity, make improving your health the number one priority or finally nail down your skincare routine, it's time to set things into motion.

Between the many viral beauty trends to emerge from TikTok and celebs, navigating the skincare space can be overwhelming. But E! News has all of your bases covered.

We spoke to three dermatologists about the skincare trends they predict we'll see everywhere. As it turns out, next year just might be the start of a new beauty era, as skincare experts believe there'll be a move away from over-filled lips, opt for the less is more approach in our routines and a heavier focus on tried and true ingredients in products.

Let's dive into all the ways you can walk with your best face forward in 2023, shall we?