My Date With the President's Daughter Star Elisabeth Harnois Imagines Where Her Character Is Today

Let's take a vote: Who would like to know where Hallie Richmond from My Date With the President's Daughter is now?

Well, we can't think of a better candidate to come up with that answer than Elisabeth Harnois, who played the character in The Wonderful World of Disney movie 26 years ago.

"Hopefully, she's doing something to change the way things are right now," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview, "whether or not she's in politics."

Although, Harnois could picture Hallie serving in a public office.

"I could see her being like a senator, maybe even president," she continued. "But I definitely think that she would be wanting to fix the way things are right now. She's a very passionate, willful person, so I imagine that she would be very involved in, hopefully, the right side of things—not that I'm going to say what that is. But yeah, I think that she would be potentially in the business."