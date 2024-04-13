My Date With the President's Daughter Star Elisabeth Harnois Imagines Where Her Character Is Today

Let's take a vote: Who would like to know where Hallie Richmond from My Date With the President's Daughter is now?
Well, we can't think of a better candidate to come up with that answer than Elisabeth Harnois, who played the character in The Wonderful World of Disney movie 26 years ago.
"Hopefully, she's doing something to change the way things are right now," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview, "whether or not she's in politics."
Although, Harnois could picture Hallie serving in a public office.
"I could see her being like a senator, maybe even president," she continued. "But I definitely think that she would be wanting to fix the way things are right now. She's a very passionate, willful person, so I imagine that she would be very involved in, hopefully, the right side of things—not that I'm going to say what that is. But yeah, I think that she would be potentially in the business."
For those who haven't seen the movie, Hallie Richmond, the daughter of President Richmond (Dabney Coleman), and Duncan Fletcher, a high school student who loves magic played by Will Friedle, meet at the mall and he asks her to be his date to a dance. While they both have ulterior motives—her using him for a night out of the White House and him inviting her to win a bet with his friends—they form a genuine connection after they ditch her secret service agents and have a night out in the town.
As for whether Hallie is still dating Duncan?
"I don't know if she's with Duncan anymore, but that would be cute, too," Harnois mused. "I think maybe we separated for a long time. You know, we had our fling, and then we possibly meet by chance again in the future and have another adventure. That's how I see it."
And if you see it as the perfect idea for a sequel, no need to campaign for Harnois to reprise her role as she'd be totally down for a My Date With the President's Daughter 2.
"I would love to make it," the 44-year-old shared. "It would be so much fun, and I think people would actually tune in. I think there's enough people that would go, ‘Yeah, I'm curious.'"
For those curious if Harnois still has the iconic pink dress she wore in the film, sadly, she does not. "I thought I had it in storage. I don't," she admitted. "I have another outfit from the movie, but I didn't get that."
Then again, Harnois doesn't think the costume department ever offered it to her in the first place.
"For the record, I did ask to keep the pink dress," she said, "and they were like, 'No, we have to keep this in the archive,' blah, blah, blah. So, they gave me the blue skirt and shirt that I wore on my final date with him at the end of the film."
However, the pink dress wasn't a wardrobe choice Harnois would have initially elected for herself as she revealed on Friedle's Magical Rewind podcast that she felt self-conscious in it.
"When the costume designer showed it to me, I wasn't fully comfortable with how skintight it was, how short it was," the Disney star further explained to E! News. "I was a tomboy as a kid and then kind of not that way as a teenager—like not that comfortable to wear clothes like that. Not that it wasn't cute, I just was self-conscious. I was at the most self-conscious age I could be."
And Harnois, who was 18 when she made the film, remembers asking the costume designer if she could wear something else.
"She was like, ‘Absolutely not. Everybody loves this dress. This is the dress,'" she recalled. "I was like, ‘OK,' and I wasn't gonna fight her on it. Look what happened: It ended up being this iconic thing that people wear for Halloween."
Eventually, Harnois grew to love the frock, too.
"I feel grateful that we got to use that dress," she added, "because I think that's part of what brought the movie so much attention was those reveals with our characters getting our new clothes. I think she did a really good job, our costume designer."
The look is one of many fond memories Harnois—who also got to keep a clock from the Oval Office set—has from the film, with others including working with Friedle.
"He was so much fun, so funny, and I was a fan of his from Boy Meets World," she shared. "I had worked on Boy Meets World also, but we didn't really have scenes together. So it was exciting to actually get to work with him every day. And he just has a level of comedy that just raised my game. So that every day for me was just as much a learning experience as it was just absolute fun. We had a lot of fun just on our own when we weren't working. We did a lot of karaoke, and we just became good friends."
And Harnois' career has only grown from there. Not only has she appeared in front of the camera in shows like CSI and movies like The Christmas Contract, but she also wants to do more behind it through writing, directing and producing.
Still, she's grateful for all the love (and all the TikToks) fans have for My Date With the President's Daughter more than a quarter of a century later.
"I don't wanna say it makes me feel old, but it kind of makes me feel old," she said. "But it feels very special. It's a testament to social media, and just what it can do to bring things back to life."
For a further trip down memory lane, keep reading and see Disney stars then and now.