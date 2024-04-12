What Really Led to Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Whirlwind Breakup

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's journey to find love isn't over after all.

That's because the Golden Bachelor stars, who tied the knot in a televised January ceremony, are getting divorced after three months of marriage.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry told ABC's Juju Chang on Good Morning America April 12, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

And although Gerry—who lives in Indiana—and Theresa—who resides in New Jersey—were committed to making their relationship work, it was their living situation that ultimately led to their split.

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Gerry, ABC's first-ever Golden Bachelor, explained. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."