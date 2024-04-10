Eva Marcille Shares What Led to Her Drastic Weight Loss

Eva Marcille wants fans to know that things aren't always what they seem.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about the negativity she received after Instagram followers commented on her slim figure last August. However, what people didn't know is that her divorce to Michael Sterling—which was finalized that same month—led to her drastic weight loss.
"I thought I looked cute," Eva told Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime show April 9 about her appearance. "I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that's ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It's like the stomach flu—you will be skinny afterward. You're gonna drop at least 30 pounds."
The former America's Next Top Model winner added, "I lost weight just naturally going through life. I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, and trying to navigate and rediscover: Who am I?"
This mindset shift allowed her to focus more on how she was feeling—instead of how she was looking.
"The negative feelings, the things that are not good, where do you put them? You try to bury them down," she explained. "I'm not the wife anymore. I'm not someone's someone. I'm someone's mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took Top Model away, like, who is Eva? Who am I? And making sure I prioritize that character and building that character."
Although Eva—who shares sons Michael Jr., 5, and Maverick, 3, with ex-husband Michael, as well as daughter Marley Rae, 10, with ex Kevin McCall—is healing after her divorce, she noted that people's negative comments still sting.
"Though I will be positive, I will find my cup half full, always," she said, "it still hurts."
