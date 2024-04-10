Eva Marcille Shares What Led to Her Drastic Weight Loss

Watch : Dr. Jackie, Eva Marcille & Lauren Ashley Beck Navigate Reality TV

Eva Marcille wants fans to know that things aren't always what they seem.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about the negativity she received after Instagram followers commented on her slim figure last August. However, what people didn't know is that her divorce to Michael Sterling—which was finalized that same month—led to her drastic weight loss.

"I thought I looked cute," Eva told Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime show April 9 about her appearance. "I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that's ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It's like the stomach flu—you will be skinny afterward. You're gonna drop at least 30 pounds."

The former America's Next Top Model winner added, "I lost weight just naturally going through life. I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, and trying to navigate and rediscover: Who am I?"