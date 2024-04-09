Why Louis Tomlinson Is No Longer Concerned About Harry Styles Conspiracy Theories

While Louis Tomlinson has spent years shutting down Harry Styles romance rumors, he acknowledged, “There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy."

Nothing is going to drag Louis Tomlinson down, including those Harry Styles rumors.

Because while he's repeatedly shut down speculation that they were ever more than friends, fans have continued to ship the One Direction members together. But instead of focusing on the "Larry" theories, Louis is heading in a different direction and trying to pay them less attention.

"What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say," he told Brazilian outlet g1 in a translated interview published April 8. "There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is."

And even though Louis tries to ignore the romance rumors, he admits they still bother him.

"I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting," he continued. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job."

Especially when his 8-year-old son Freddiewhom he shares with ex Briana Jungwirth—is brought into the mix. 

"There are times when it gets very personal," the singer added. "I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair."

Still, Louis knows the rumors won't stop spreading.

"This is what we have now," he told the publication. "There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it."

In fact, there was even a 2019 episode of Euphoria that featured a steamy scene about the fan theories—leading Louis to speak out and note he was neither contacted about the episode nor approved it. 

"I'm not going to lie, I was pissed off," he later told The Guardian. "It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it."

For those who need a quick story of their life in the band, Louis and Harry formed One Direction with Niall HoranZayn Malik and Liam Payne while appearing on The X Factor in 2010, but the group broke up in 2015

Love a trip down memory lane? Well, get ready to run towards these throwback photos of the stars.

NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Coming in 3rd Place on X-Factor: U.K.

Despite winning over audiences around the world, the band finished in 3rd place.  

FOX / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Making Their Saturday Night Live Debut

The U.K. band made their SNL debut with an electric performance of their single "One Thing."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Winning Big at the 2013 VMAs

The band took home the coveted moonman trophy for Best Song of the Summer for their song "Best Song Ever." 

Syco/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hitting the Big Screen

The band gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at live on the road of their This Is Us tour with their concert documentary movie This Is Us. 

Yui Mok - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Meeting the Royals

While attending the Royal Variety Performance, the band met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Malik Announces He's Leaving 1D

In March 2015, Malik announced that he was leaving the band to launch his solo career.

NBC/Getty Images
Tomlinson & Malik's Heated Twitter Feud

Months following Malik's unexpected split from the band, he found himself in a heated Twitter argument with Tomlinson.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
1D Announces Hiatus

Shortly after Malik's departure, Styles, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson announced that One Direction will be taking an indefinite hiatus.

Instagram/Getty Images
Fatherhood

Tomlinson became a father to his son Freddie Reign in 2016. One year later, Payne welcomed his son Bear Grey with ex Cheryl Cole.

Neil Mockford/GC Images, Mark Robert Milan/GC Images
Payne Calls Himself the "Antichrist" of Styles

In an interview with The Face Magazine, the "Strip That Down" singer called himself the "Antichrist" of Styles, noting that he only speaks to Tomlinson and Horan since the band officially parted ways.

NBC/Shutterstock
Styles Jokingly Shades Malik

While hosting SNL in November 2019, Styles jokingly shaded Malik during his monologue, saying, "I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh...Ringo! Yeah, that's it."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Reuniting

Ahead of their highly-anticipated reunion, fans suspected that a reunion of sorts was underway when Styles, Payne, Tomlinson and Horan all started following Malik on Twitter again. Others pointed out that the "PILLOWTALK" singer was also no longer listed as an "ex-member" of the band on Google and is now back to being listed as "vocals." 

Further fueling reunion rumors, Payne told The Sun, "We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice." 

