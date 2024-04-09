Why Louis Tomlinson Is No Longer Concerned About Harry Styles Conspiracy Theories

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Says Harry Styles' Success Bothered Him

Nothing is going to drag Louis Tomlinson down, including those Harry Styles rumors.

Because while he's repeatedly shut down speculation that they were ever more than friends, fans have continued to ship the One Direction members together. But instead of focusing on the "Larry" theories, Louis is heading in a different direction and trying to pay them less attention.

"What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say," he told Brazilian outlet g1 in a translated interview published April 8. "There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is."

And even though Louis tries to ignore the romance rumors, he admits they still bother him.

"I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting," he continued. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job."