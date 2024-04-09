Why Louis Tomlinson Is No Longer Concerned About Harry Styles Conspiracy Theories

Nothing is going to drag Louis Tomlinson down, including those Harry Styles rumors.
Because while he's repeatedly shut down speculation that they were ever more than friends, fans have continued to ship the One Direction members together. But instead of focusing on the "Larry" theories, Louis is heading in a different direction and trying to pay them less attention.
"What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say," he told Brazilian outlet g1 in a translated interview published April 8. "There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is."
And even though Louis tries to ignore the romance rumors, he admits they still bother him.
"I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting," he continued. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job."
Especially when his 8-year-old son Freddie—whom he shares with ex Briana Jungwirth—is brought into the mix.
"There are times when it gets very personal," the singer added. "I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair."
Still, Louis knows the rumors won't stop spreading.
"This is what we have now," he told the publication. "There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it."
In fact, there was even a 2019 episode of Euphoria that featured a steamy scene about the fan theories—leading Louis to speak out and note he was neither contacted about the episode nor approved it.
"I'm not going to lie, I was pissed off," he later told The Guardian. "It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it."
For those who need a quick story of their life in the band, Louis and Harry formed One Direction with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne while appearing on The X Factor in 2010, but the group broke up in 2015.
