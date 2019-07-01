Louis Tomlinson is speaking out.

The former One Direction member took to Twitter on Monday morning to share his thoughts on HBO's buzzed about show, Euphoria. During the series' third episode, there's a scene that depicted the 27-year-old English singer and Harry Styles in a graphic light.

In the episode, fan-fiction writer Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira) writes a story about "Larry Stylinson," the celebrity-esque nickname for her fictional same-sex couple, Louis and Harry. At this point, the show changes into an animated scene of the two fictional characters. There's a moment where Harry comforts Louis before his concert, because he's nervous-sweating, by performing oral sex on him.

However, due to the nature of the scene, fans quickly took to social media and wondered if HBO reached out to the former One Direction members for approval.

According to the "Two of Us" singer, that wasn't the case for him.