Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson Unveils Results of Boob Job

Charity Lawson is getting candid about her boob job.

The Bachelorette alum shared that she recently went under the knife to "get her girlies done," and she couldn't be happier with her decision.

"I just wanted to do something for me," Charity said one week after her surgery in an April 5 TikTok video, "and I did."

The 28-year-old noted that it was something she thought about for a long time. Once the decision was made, she wanted to make sure that they were "in proportion" with her petite frame, joking, "I don't want this to be like, 'Oh my God, this girl got her titties done.'"

Charity also added that she was "healing well" from the procedure and "loves" her new look, but most importantly, she wanted to be open with her fans about her decision to get the surgery.

"I just wanted to kind of open this space and relay a transparent vibe between me and people who watch and support me," she said before urging fans, "If you're on the fence about it, don't be. Jump it. Do it."