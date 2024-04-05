Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel Reveal Their Sons Got Into a Fight at School

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on Son Billy 5 Years After Heart Surgery

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel's sons were ready to bring it on.

Kind of. The stars recently detailed the hilarious fallout when their children—Kirsten's son Ennis, 5, and Jimmy's son Billy, 6—got into a tiff over a chair at the school they both attend.

"Oh I heard in our parent teacher conference, Miss Julie told me about it," Kirsten said during an April 4 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I think Billy was sitting in a chair, and then Ennis went to maybe sharpen a pencil, came back saw there was an empty chair and sat in it. And then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair."

And though Jimmy—who is also dad to Jane, 9, with wife Molly McNeary as well as Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, from his first marriage—heard it was Billy who had gone to sharpen a pencil, he had a similar version of events. "Yeah, there was a displacement there," he added, "and then they both cried."

But thankfully, chair-gate soon became a thing of the past.

"It was the drama, the only drama," Kristen said, "but they're a very sweet group of boys," while Jimmy added, "And the teachers are very nice. I think that was an isolated incident."