Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel Reveal Their Sons Got Into a Fight at School

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel's sons were ready to bring it on.
Kind of. The stars recently detailed the hilarious fallout when their children—Kirsten's son Ennis, 5, and Jimmy's son Billy, 6—got into a tiff over a chair at the school they both attend.
"Oh I heard in our parent teacher conference, Miss Julie told me about it," Kirsten said during an April 4 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I think Billy was sitting in a chair, and then Ennis went to maybe sharpen a pencil, came back saw there was an empty chair and sat in it. And then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair."
And though Jimmy—who is also dad to Jane, 9, with wife Molly McNeary as well as Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, from his first marriage—heard it was Billy who had gone to sharpen a pencil, he had a similar version of events. "Yeah, there was a displacement there," he added, "and then they both cried."
But thankfully, chair-gate soon became a thing of the past.
"It was the drama, the only drama," Kristen said, "but they're a very sweet group of boys," while Jimmy added, "And the teachers are very nice. I think that was an isolated incident."
While talking with the late-night host, Kirsten also gave some insight into her and husband Jesse Plemons' other son James, 2.
"He's almost three and when he's bad we call him Jimmy," the Spider-Man alum shared. "He's out of control. We actually call him baby Chris Farley because of the way he walks around and he's just hilarious. He's a crazy little dude."
And while it seems like Jimmy and Kirsten's sons have buried the hatchet, they aren't the first celebrities whose kids have clashed in school together. The Lost City costars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum previously revealed their daughters clashed in preschool.
"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls," Channing told James Corden in 2022, "That at that young age were very much butting heads."
Thankfully, Sandra's daughter Laila, now 11, and Channing and his ex Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly, 10, put their past behind them when their principal challenged the girls to see who could be the nicest to the other person.
That, and forced proximity while their parents filmed together over three months in the Dominican Republic for The Lost City.
"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date," Sandra joked to The New York Times in 2022. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."