Bachelor Nation's Daisy Kent Reveals Why She Turned Down the Opportunity to Be the Bachelorette

Daisy Kent knew becoming the Bachelorette just wasn't part of her journey.
The runner-up from Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor recently shared why she turned down the opportunity to hand out the roses.
"There's a few reasons," Daisy explained on the April 4 episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. "So one, my health is an aspect of it. I knew as the lead, it's a lot on you—like not only emotionally but also physically, too."
The 25-year-old—who's spoken about her diagnoses with Meniere's disease, which can cause hearing loss, and Lyme disease as well as her journey to getting a cochlear implant—added she had concerns about not getting enough sleep, going through a "non-stop" process, and hurting people's feelings by sending them home on the show. She even consulted former Bachelorettes about what their experiences were like.
"I talked to a lot of past leads when it was in talks with me," Daisy added. "I just knew from the health point it would be a lot."
However, she's still open to finding love.
"It's not that I'm not ready to date," the account executive from Minnesota clarified. "It's that I wasn't ready for that specific thing. I think coming off the show and doing the show, I didn't realize how much of kind of a big thing it is, if that makes sense. I think right now, I just want to live and be happy. And I'm always gonna jump at opportunities, but I just think this specific opportunity wasn't right for me right now."
And ultimately, Daisy feels good about her decision to not take on the role.
"I thought really long and hard about all of it," she said. "It wasn't an easy decision. I was wondering after it got announced how I would feel. If I would be like, 'Oh, I wish I would have done it.' But I'm so happy right now I didn't. So it feels good. I know I made the right decision for me."
After Daisy told Joey she knew he was going to pick his now-fiancée Kelsey Anderson and walked away during the finale, she took the stage at After the Final Rose to initially address whether she would be the next Bachelorette.
"I went through this, and as great as an experience as it was, it was also really really hard," she told host Jesse Palmer in March. "And I'm healthy and I'm happy, and I haven't had those two things in a really long time. And so, right now, I know it's a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love. And so, right now, no, I'm not ready. And that's OK, and I'm really proud of myself."
As for who will be starring on season 21, Jenn Tran will be making history as the first Asian American Bachelorette.