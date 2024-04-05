Bachelor Nation's Daisy Kent Reveals Why She Turned Down the Opportunity to Be the Bachelorette

Watch : Jenn Tran Makes History as the First Asian American 'Bachelorette'

Daisy Kent knew becoming the Bachelorette just wasn't part of her journey.

The runner-up from Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor recently shared why she turned down the opportunity to hand out the roses.

"There's a few reasons," Daisy explained on the April 4 episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. "So one, my health is an aspect of it. I knew as the lead, it's a lot on you—like not only emotionally but also physically, too."

The 25-year-old—who's spoken about her diagnoses with Meniere's disease, which can cause hearing loss, and Lyme disease as well as her journey to getting a cochlear implant—added she had concerns about not getting enough sleep, going through a "non-stop" process, and hurting people's feelings by sending them home on the show. She even consulted former Bachelorettes about what their experiences were like.

"I talked to a lot of past leads when it was in talks with me," Daisy added. "I just knew from the health point it would be a lot."